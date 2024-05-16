Menu
Search
Subscribe
Health news

Mercy Killing Illegal In Nigeria — NMA

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 16, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigeria Medical Association has reaffirmed its stance against euthanasia, otherwise called mercy killing, emphasising that it remains illegal in the Nigerian medical practice.

The newly elected president of the association, Dr. Bala Audu, made this assertion during a press conference held in Abuja on Wednesday.

The conference marked the conclusion of the 64th NMA Annual General Conference, which took place in Cross River State from May 5 to 12, 2024.

Euthanasia, often referred to as “mercy killing,” is the act of painlessly putting to death a person who is suffering from an incurable and painful disease or in an irreversible coma.

This year’s conference had the theme: “Reversing the Trend of Health Sector Brain Drain.” The sub-theme was “Euthanasia in Medical Practice.”

Audu noted that as part of the AGC’s resolutions, “The introduction of euthanasia in the medical practice in Nigeria requires careful consideration because of ethical, legal, religious, social and cultural diversities. However, as of now, euthanasia, in whatever form, is illegal and punishable by the provision of Section 306 of the Criminal Code in Nigeria.

“The AGC/DM noted that euthanasia is a complex and sensitive topic in medical practice and that the subject remains controversial with no clear global consensus.”

He said the AGC observed that Nigeria was already experiencing a catastrophic shortage of human resources for health due to the alarming rate of migration of healthcare workers overseas, the so-called “Japa Syndrome”.

“The conference further observed that the current brain drain is attributed but not limited to poor remuneration, poor infrastructure, protracted insecurity, low standard of living, and inadequate funding for the healthcare system,” the NMA President said.

He added that the AGC was concerned with the prevailing economic crisis, as evidenced by the geometric surge in consumer prices, instability in the exchange rate, and increase in the number of multi-dimensionally poor Nigerians, which has now exceeded 100 million, according to the World Bank.

He said, “Despite the tremendous efforts being made by healthcare workers to deliver healthcare services to Nigerians, they are still violently assaulted and kidnapped in their workplaces.”

The conference also seriously frowned on the inability of governments to ensure the safe release of health workers still in captivity.

Audu said, “The conference is deeply worried that the spate of kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery, and killing of innocent citizens in Nigeria, has reached alarming rates, causing palpable fears among the citizens.

“The AGC noted the continuous exit of pharmaceutical giants from Nigeria due to the challenging business environment caused by the impact of naira devaluation and forex scarcity.

“This has resulted in drug shortages, geometric increases in the prices of drugs, and job losses. The conference further noted that this exodus raises serious concerns about the future of access to essential medicines by millions of Nigerians.”

The AGC also noted the increasing number of quacks apprehended over the past few months.

The NMA urged the government at all levels to, as a matter of urgency, prioritise and show more commitment to healthcare funding.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
FBN Holding Plc sets May 30 deadline for FY’2023 and Q1’2024 reports
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

FBN Holding Plc sets May 30 deadline for FY’2023 and Q1’2024 reports

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. FBN Holding Plc has said that...

BVN Enrolment Rises To 1.75m in Four Months

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Data released by the Nigeria Inter-Bank...

Eight worshippers dead as man set mosque ablaze in Kano

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. At least eight worshippers have been...

NAFDAC Arrest Five For Allegedly Selling Fake Cosmetics in Abuja

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Agency for Food and...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

FBN Holding Plc sets May 30 deadline for FY’2023 and Q1’2024 reports

Companies & Markets 0
May 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. FBN Holding Plc has said that...

BVN Enrolment Rises To 1.75m in Four Months

Business News 0
May 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Data released by the Nigeria Inter-Bank...

Eight worshippers dead as man set mosque ablaze in Kano

Nigeria Metro News 0
May 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. At least eight worshippers have been...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

FBN Holding Plc sets May 30 deadline for FY’2023 and Q1’2024...

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0