Mayorkun denies knowing influencer, vows to press charges against her

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 16, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian singer, Mayorkun, has finally broken silence following the arrest of controversial influencer, Nicki DaBarbie.

In a new tweet, Mayorkun stated that he has never set his eyes on Nicky physically and had no idea where her allegation came from.

He went ahead to vow that he must press charges against her despite the fact that she’s already being detained presently.

Remember, Nicki DaBarbie had accused Mayorkun and Skiibii of spiking her drink and attempting to use her for rituals.

Reacting to the allegation, Mayorkun said:

“You know, I was going to let this remain as a court case but when I checked the comments under some of the blogs where these ridiculous allegations were posted, I was quickly reminded of how gullible most people are on the internet and how they are ready to run along, spreading any negative news without any form of clarity.

“Just for the record, I never met that person on the said day, still never seen that person till this day, never knew about that person’s existence not until those allegations came up.. yet she claimed I put ‘something’ in her drink.

A lot of people believed that story and you think I’ll let this libellous claim fly? Hell fucking NO!

“I took this time off because I didn’t want to act out based off of emotions, because if I did; I’ll definitely act out of character and that is not who I am.

“For weeks; I’ve been getting calls from brands I work with, colleagues, friends & family about this rubbish and you know what makes it worse? You social media commentators, internet police, even people I used to think I’m cool with.. scrambling for the tiniest bit of clout and relevance, cluelessly jumping on anything not bothered if it’s someone’s life or career on the line; it might be yours tomorrow.

“I wanna re-instate, I have never seen this person before even as I am typing this! I still haven’t set my eyes on this person.. Like what else can I say? How else can I prove this?

“There’s no need for me to ask for an apology where I won’t get any. I just needed to say this publicly and get it off my chest.. cos if it was a case of ‘cancellation’ as many people are quick to do, I for don go back to dey find work for bank.

“But as they didn’t wait to hear my side of the story before they slandered my name, I would keep the same energy and not listen to anyone’s opinion while I press full charges.. even though I’m aware she’s remanded in prison at the moment but not on my own charge.. YET!” (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
