Jumia Reports 52% YoY Increase in Q1 2024 JumiaPay Transactions, Reaching 2.0 Million

Jumia Technologies AG unveiled its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. Despite currency challenges, the company experienced robust growth and improved cost management.

Key Highlights for Q1 2024:

– Revenue: $49 million, marking a 19% year-over-year increase, and a 57% surge in constant currency.

– **Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV):** $181 million, up 5% year-over-year, and a 39% increase in constant currency.

– **Operating Loss:** Decreased to $8 million from $28 million in Q1 2023, representing a 71% year-over-year improvement, and a 79% decline in constant currency.

– Adjusted EBITDA Loss: Reduced to $4 million compared to $25 million in Q1 2023, indicating an 83% year-over-year decrease, and a 94% decline in constant currency.

Company Commentary:

CEO Francis Dufay expressed satisfaction with the company’s performance, attributing it to strategic execution and improved cash efficiency. Despite challenging macroeconomic conditions, Jumia saw growth in order volume and average order value (AOV), indicating the success of its strategy.

**Operational Metrics:**

– Quarterly Active Customers: 1.9 million, a slight decrease from Q1 2023.

– GMV: $181.5 million, with a 5% year-over-year increase.

– JumiaPay Transactions: Reached 2.0 million, up 52% year-over-year.

Jumia’s disciplined expense management and focus on efficient marketing channels contributed to attracting a higher-quality customer base. Despite currency devaluations in key markets like Nigeria and Egypt, Jumia remains optimistic about its growth prospects in Africa.

