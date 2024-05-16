Menu
Search
Subscribe
Financials

Jumia Reports 52% YoY Increase in Q1 2024 JumiaPay Transactions, Reaching 2.0 Million

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Jumia Technologies AG unveiled its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. Despite currency challenges, the company experienced robust growth and improved cost management.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Key Highlights for Q1 2024:

– Revenue: $49 million, marking a 19% year-over-year increase, and a 57% surge in constant currency.
– **Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV):** $181 million, up 5% year-over-year, and a 39% increase in constant currency.
– **Operating Loss:** Decreased to $8 million from $28 million in Q1 2023, representing a 71% year-over-year improvement, and a 79% decline in constant currency.
– Adjusted EBITDA Loss: Reduced to $4 million compared to $25 million in Q1 2023, indicating an 83% year-over-year decrease, and a 94% decline in constant currency.

Company Commentary:

CEO Francis Dufay expressed satisfaction with the company’s performance, attributing it to strategic execution and improved cash efficiency. Despite challenging macroeconomic conditions, Jumia saw growth in order volume and average order value (AOV), indicating the success of its strategy.

**Operational Metrics:**

– Quarterly Active Customers: 1.9 million, a slight decrease from Q1 2023.
– GMV: $181.5 million, with a 5% year-over-year increase.
– JumiaPay Transactions: Reached 2.0 million, up 52% year-over-year.

Jumia’s disciplined expense management and focus on efficient marketing channels contributed to attracting a higher-quality customer base. Despite currency devaluations in key markets like Nigeria and Egypt, Jumia remains optimistic about its growth prospects in Africa.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Jumia CEO Francis Dufay Discusses Company’s Growth Strategy in Africa
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Jumia CEO Francis Dufay Discusses Company’s Growth Strategy in Africa

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
  Francis Dufay, CEO of Jumia, shares insights into the...

UNICEF unveils children nutrient syrup to combat malnutrition

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)...

Police recover 552 live ammunition, arrest 435 suspects

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Imo state Police headquarters on...

Emirates Airlines Set to Resume Direct Flights to Nigeria from Dubai

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
  After a hiatus of twenty-three months, Emirates Airlines has...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Jumia CEO Francis Dufay Discusses Company’s Growth Strategy in Africa

CEO EXCLUSIVE 0
  Francis Dufay, CEO of Jumia, shares insights into the...

UNICEF unveils children nutrient syrup to combat malnutrition

Health news 0
May 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)...

Police recover 552 live ammunition, arrest 435 suspects

Security News 0
May 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Imo state Police headquarters on...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Jumia CEO Francis Dufay Discusses Company’s Growth Strategy in Africa

Godwin Okafor - 0