Jumia CEO Francis Dufay Discusses Company’s Growth Strategy in Africa

Francis Dufay, CEO of Jumia, shares insights into the company’s recent achievements and expansion plans across Africa.

Following a phase of restructuring, the Group experienced positive momentum in the first quarter, overcoming currency challenges through optimized management and growth in key metrics.

Key Market Focus: Africa

Africa, with its vast untapped demand, remains a pivotal market for Jumia. The company is enhancing its supply and logistics networks to better serve the continent’s needs.

Recognizing the potential, Jumia aims to bolster its customer base, leveraging a wider product range to capture a larger market share. Additionally, it tailors offerings to suit African consumers’ purchasing power by providing affordable products.

Confidence Amid Challenges

Despite macroeconomic hurdles in recent years, Dufay remains confident in the resilience of Jumia’s business model. The company demonstrates adaptability to the nuances of the African market, ensuring sustained growth and relevance.

A Promising Future Ahead

Dufay foresees a bright future, anticipating exponential demand growth in Africa. Jumia aims to solidify its position as a leading e-commerce player on the continent, poised to capitalize on emerging opportunities and shape the digital landscape.

