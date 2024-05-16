If you can afford BBL, also afford a deodorant – BBNaija’s Uriel tells ‘baddies’

May 16, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Big Brother Naija star, Uriel has shared a post addressed to ‘baddies’ with body odour.

According to her, any woman that can afford a Brazillian Butt Lift also known as BBL, should also be able to afford to get a deodorant. Uriel further hinted that she shared the post after meeting a beautiful woman who smells badly.

In a recent Instagram story post, Uriel hinted at the unbearable atmosphere around a lady, despite looking like a classy baddie with her BBL.

Urging ladies on the need to invest in deodorant as much as they spend on their physical looks, Uriel insisted that it is a shame for a woman to have a discomforting smell.

Describing the lady as pretty, the chef said the smell oozing from her was like sweat from visiting the gym for two days without showering.

“Pls if you can afford BBL Pls also afford deodorant Because the smell coming from this beautiful woman is Scary… How can you focus on just the physical? Such a shame. Such a pretty girl…

“A lot of people need to detox their bodies… Can’t be looking like a Baddie Then smelling like Frank, after working out for 2 nights without showering,” she wrote.(www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...