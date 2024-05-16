Emirates Airlines Set to Resume Direct Flights to Nigeria from Dubai

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

After a hiatus of twenty-three months, Emirates Airlines has announced its intention to reinstate direct flight services from Dubai to Nigeria. The airline, in a statement released on Thursday, May 16, disclosed that it plans to recommence operations starting October 1, 2024.

Emirates suspended its flight operations to Nigeria in November 2022 due to challenges in repatriating $85 million in revenue from the country. This suspension marked the second time the airline halted flights to Nigeria for this reason, with the first instance occurring in August 2022.

However, Emirates revealed in its latest statement that it will resume services with a daily flight between Lagos and Dubai, providing customers with enhanced options and connectivity between the two cities. The flights will be operated using a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

According to the airline’s schedule, flight EK783 will depart Dubai at 09:45hrs, arriving in Lagos at 15:20hrs. The return flight, EK784, will depart Lagos at 17:30hrs and arrive in Dubai at 05:10hrs the following day.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President, expressed his satisfaction with the reinstatement of flight services between the two countries. He highlighted the popularity of the Lagos-Dubai route among Nigerian customers and expressed hopes to reconnect leisure and business travelers to Dubai and beyond, leveraging Emirates’ extensive network of over 140 destinations.

Emirates’ resumption of operations to Nigeria adds to its existing network of 19 gateways in Africa, with 157 weekly flights from Dubai. The airline’s cargo division, Emirates SkyCargo, will also contribute to strengthening bilateral trade relations between Nigeria and the UAE by offering more than 300 tonnes of cargo capacity weekly to and from Lagos.

Additionally, Emirates SkyCargo will facilitate the export of Nigerian goods, such as Kola Nuts and food and beverages, to key markets like the UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Bahrain. It will also import essential commodities like pharmaceuticals and electronics from markets such as the UAE, India, and Hong Kong, ensuring swift and reliable transportation via its specialized product portfolio.

The Emirates Boeing 777-300ER serving Lagos will feature eight First Class suites, 42 Business Class seats, and 304 seats in Economy Class, promising passengers an exceptional travel experience with regionally inspired menus and a wide selection of premium beverages.

