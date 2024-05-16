Menu
Search
Subscribe
Oil Markets

Dangote Refinery Seeks Millions of Barrels of US Crude Amid Nigeria’s Oil Output Challenges

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Dangote Mega Refinery in Lagos Seeks Millions of Barrels of US Crude Amid Nigeria’s Oil Output Challenges

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Nigeria’s newly established Dangote mega refinery, situated near Lagos, has initiated plans to procure millions of barrels of US crude within the upcoming year to support its escalating processing rates. This move underscores the hurdles encountered by Africa’s largest oil producer in boosting its own oil output.

The refinery, spearheaded by Africa’s wealthiest individual, Aliko Dangote, has issued a term tender for the acquisition of 2 million barrels per month of West Texas Intermediate Midland crude for a 12-month period starting in July. This development, disclosed through a document obtained by Bloomberg, signals the significant impact the refinery will have on global crude and fuel trading dynamics.

Nigeria’s ongoing struggles to enhance its crude production, coupled with Dangote’s inclination towards accessing more cost-effective supplies abroad, are highlighted by the call for US oil. Elitsa Georgieva, executive director at Citac, an energy consultancy specializing in the African downstream sector, emphasized the challenges faced with Nigerian crude supply, contrasting it with the availability and reliability of WTI crude.

The procurement of diverse feedstocks offers the refinery increased flexibility and strategic options, making the tender economically viable for Dangote, as stated by Georgieva.

Despite being a member of OPEC+, Nigeria has been unable to meet its quota for over a year. April’s crude and liquids production stood at approximately 1.45 million barrels per day, significantly lower than its estimated capacity of 2.6 million barrels per day. Factors such as crude theft, aging pipelines, inadequate investment, and divestments by major oil companies have contributed to this decline.

To address the challenge of local supply, Nigeria’s upstream regulators recently introduced draft rules compelling oil producers to prioritize selling crude to domestic refineries.

Operating at around half its capacity, the Dangote refinery is capitalizing on the cost advantages of US oil imports, utilizing it for up to one-third of its feedstock. Since the beginning of the year, the refinery has received at least one supertanker carrying approximately 2 million barrels of WTI Midland crude each month.

An official at Dangote declined to provide comments on the matter.

–With assistance from Nduka Orjinmo and Anthony Osae-Brown.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Tinubu Requests N24.68 Billion Refund, Anti-Doping Bill, and FCT Supplementary Appropriation from House of Representatives
Next article
Nigeria’s Central Bank Grapples with Delayed Rate Cuts Amidst Growing Challenges
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria’s Central Bank Grapples with Delayed Rate Cuts Amidst Growing Challenges

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
  Mounting pressure from various fronts, including the resurgence of...

Tinubu Requests N24.68 Billion Refund, Anti-Doping Bill, and FCT Supplementary Appropriation from House of Representatives

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
  President Bola Ahmed Tinubu called upon the House of...

Jumia Reports 52% YoY Increase in Q1 2024 JumiaPay Transactions, Reaching 2.0 Million

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Jumia Technologies AG unveiled its financial results for the...

Jumia CEO Francis Dufay Discusses Company’s Growth Strategy in Africa

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
  Francis Dufay, CEO of Jumia, shares insights into the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria’s Central Bank Grapples with Delayed Rate Cuts Amidst Growing Challenges

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
  Mounting pressure from various fronts, including the resurgence of...

Tinubu Requests N24.68 Billion Refund, Anti-Doping Bill, and FCT Supplementary Appropriation from House of Representatives

Data & News Analysis 0
  President Bola Ahmed Tinubu called upon the House of...

Jumia Reports 52% YoY Increase in Q1 2024 JumiaPay Transactions, Reaching 2.0 Million

Financials 0
Jumia Technologies AG unveiled its financial results for the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Nigeria’s Central Bank Grapples with Delayed Rate Cuts Amidst Growing Challenges

Gbenga Samson - 0