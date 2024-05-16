Menu
Court Grants N300million Bail To Godwin Emefiele In Third Corruption Trial

By: Bisi Adele

Date:

Godwin Emefiele Pleads Not Guilty to Allegations of Unlawful Currency Printing

Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, has entered a plea of not guilty to charges of unlawfully printing N684 million in currency notes amounting to N18.96 billion during his tenure as the apex bank’s governor.

Emefiele, currently facing trial on multiple criminal charges, was arraigned for the third charge on Wednesday.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) alleges that Emefiele printed the said currency without authorization from former President Muhammadu Buhari, violating the law and causing injury to the public.

In the four-count charge read before Justice Maryann Anenih of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Emefiele pleaded not guilty to all allegations.

His defense team, led by Mahmud Magaji, requested bail for Emefiele pending trial, emphasizing that the charges were bailable offenses. The court granted bail in the sum of N300 million, with two sureties in the same amount, who must be resident in Nigeria and own landed properties in the Maitama district of Abuja. Additionally, Emefiele was ordered to surrender his international passport and refrain from traveling without permission.

The trial is set to commence on May 28 and 29. Emefiele has faced multiple charges since his suspension by President Bola Tinubu on June 9, 2023, and subsequent arrest by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Bisi Adele
Bisi Adelehttps://naija247news.com/
Bisi Adele: Illuminating Stories with Insight and Precision Senior Correspondent | Naija247news.com Overview: Bisi Adele is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com, renowned for her skillful storytelling and comprehensive coverage of diverse news topics. With a passion for investigative journalism, Bisi navigates the intricate landscapes of current affairs with a commitment to delivering accurate, thought-provoking, and engaging news pieces. Professional Journey: Bisi's journalistic journey is marked by a dedication to uncovering untold stories and providing in-depth analyses. Joining Naija247news.com, she has consistently demonstrated a keen awareness of the pulse of current events, ensuring that her reporting reflects a deep understanding of the socio-political landscape. Areas of Expertise: Specializing in investigative reporting, Bisi Adele is adept at unraveling complex narratives. Her expertise spans a wide range of topics, including politics, social issues, and human-interest stories, making her a versatile and valued Senior Correspondent. Contributions: Bisi's contributions to Naija247news.com go beyond the surface, offering readers nuanced perspectives and insights. Her thought-provoking articles and in-depth analyses contribute significantly to the platform's reputation for reliable and informative news coverage. Educational Background: Bisi holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by continuous learning in investigative reporting techniques. Her educational foundation equips her with the skills needed to delve deep into stories and present them in a compelling manner. Health and Meds Journalism: Adding a unique dimension to her expertise, Bisi collaborates with Akinlabi Bisola, a distinguished health and meds journalist with a deep background in Public Health Education. Akinlabi holds a B.Sc in Health Education and a Masters in Public Health Education. Readers can explore their health-related articles on Akinlabi's website [thelbybisola.com](#). Innovation and Engagement: In an era of evolving media dynamics, Bisi Adele embraces innovation and audience engagement. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging storytelling techniques, she ensures that her stories resonate with a diverse audience, fostering meaningful conversations. Awards and Recognition: Bisi's dedication to journalistic excellence has earned her recognition in the form of awards. Her notable contributions to reporting have not only enriched Naija247news.com but have also left a lasting impact on the journalism landscape. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Bisi Adele envisions a future where journalism continues to be a catalyst for positive change. Her commitment to uncovering truth, amplifying unheard voices, and contributing to a more informed society underscores her vision for the evolving landscape of news reporting. Connect with Bisi Adele: - LinkedIn: [Bisi Adele](#) - Twitter: [@BisiAdele_N247](#) In the vibrant world of journalism, Bisi Adele stands as a beacon of journalistic integrity, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of understanding for a global audience.

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

