APC in Ondo State Suspends Senator Jimoh Ibrahim for Anti-Party Activities

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has suspended Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, representing Ondo South Senatorial District, for his alleged anti-party activities.

In a suspension letter issued by 16 members of the APC Executive Committee of Igbotako Ward 11 in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, Senator Ibrahim’s actions were deemed to be in violation of the party’s constitution. The notice cited his decision to sue the party, engage in anti-party activities, and openly declare his intent to disrupt APC before leaving the party.

The suspension notice, signed by various ward executive members, highlighted Senator Ibrahim’s insubordination and disregard for party instructions, particularly in his decision to sue the Governor and APC despite being urged by the National Party Chairman to cooperate with the party’s candidate. Senator Ibrahim’s alleged efforts to persuade his supporters to join the NPP and his derogatory remarks about APC in the media further contributed to his suspension.

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim Folorunso’s suspension from the All Progressives Congress (APC) is effective immediately, in accordance with Article 21, Section A of the APC Constitution.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...