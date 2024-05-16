Analysts link Nigeria’s 28-year high of 33.69% to collapsed security infrastructure

Nigeria’s consumer price inflation (CPI) surged to a 28-year high of 33.69% in April 2024, marking the sixteenth consecutive month of acceleration. The increase, up from 33.20% in the previous month, is attributed to various factors including the depreciation of the naira, removal of fuel subsidies, and electricity tariff hikes, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Food Inflation Drives CPI Surge

Food inflation, a significant driver of the headline index, reached 40.53% year-on-year in April. This surge is fueled by rising prices of essential food items such as millet flour, garri, bread, and various meats and beverages. However, food inflation moderated to 2.5% in April, down from 3.62% in March, due to decreases in the rate of price increases for certain items.

Core Inflation and Regional Variances

Core inflation, excluding volatile agricultural produce and energy prices, stood at 26.84% year-on-year in April, up from 19.96% in the same period last year. Across states, headline inflation was highest in Kogi, Bauchi, and Oyo, while Borno, Benue, and Taraba recorded slower year-on-year rises.

Monetary Policy Outlook

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is set to meet to discuss measures to combat inflation. Previous rate hikes by the CBN appear to be taking effect, with a slower year-on-year increase in headline indicators in recent months. It is anticipated that the CBN will cautiously proceed with rate hikes at the next MPC meeting, potentially increasing rates by 75 to 100 basis points.

Analyst’s Perspective

Analysts attribute the persistent rise in food prices to ongoing security concerns in food-growing regions, logistical challenges, and infrastructure deficits.

The pass-through effect of currency depreciation on domestic food prices also contributes significantly to soaring food prices, putting pressure on consumers’ purchasing power.

