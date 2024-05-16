$50 Million Investments Pour into Nigeria’s Gas Sector with Presidential CNG Initiative

President Tinubu Virtually Inaugurates Three Key Gas Infrastructure Projects in Nigeria

NNPC’s Swift Execution: Imo and Delta States Witness Completion of Gas Plants Ahead of Schedule

ANOH Gas Processing Plant Set to Boost Domestic Gas Supply and Power Generation

Nigeria’s Transport Sector Gets a Green Makeover with Presidential CNG Initiative



In a significant stride towards revitalizing Nigeria’s energy sector, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu inaugurated three major gas infrastructure projects yesterday. The ceremony, conducted virtually from the State House in Abuja, underscored Nigeria’s commitment to creating a liberalized environment for energy business investors.

The inauguration of these projects, located in Imo and Delta states, coincided with the announcement of $50 million investments attracted by the Presidential CNG Initiative on Gas.

President Tinubu commended the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited for completing the projects in Imo and Delta states within 11 months, exceeding the initial target of two years.

The projects include the expanded AHL Gas Processing Plant in Ohaji-Egbema, Imo State; the ANOH Gas Processing Plant in Kwale, Delta State; and the 23.3km ANOH to Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben (OB3) Custody Transfer Metering Station Gas Pipeline.

The ANOH gas plant, designed to process non-associated gas from the Assa North-Ohaji South field in Imo State, will significantly boost domestic gas supply, thereby enhancing power generation and industrialization.

Furthermore, the ANOH-OB3 CTMS Gas Pipeline Project, aimed at constructing a 36”x23.3-kilometer pipeline, signifies a crucial step towards strengthening Nigeria’s gas infrastructure.

President Tinubu’s administration reaffirmed its commitment to coordinating landmark projects and initiatives to realize the potential of gas-fueled prosperity in Nigeria. These efforts align with the Decade of Gas Initiative and the government’s vision to harness the nation’s abundant gas resources.

Mele Kyari, Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of NNPC Limited, highlighted the successful delivery of the three critical gas projects within a year. He emphasized that the gas revolution would attract substantial resources into the domestic market, driving power generation, industrial growth, and job creation.

Meanwhile, Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma commended President Tinubu for choosing the state as a site for one of the major gas infrastructure projects.

The Presidential CNG Initiative on Gas, aimed at transitioning Nigerians away from petrol and diesel as vehicular combustion fuel, has attracted significant investments in the past five months. This initiative represents a beacon of hope for Nigeria’s transport sector and the nation’s future economic growth.

