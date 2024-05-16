Menu
Search
Subscribe
Security News

47 suspected Boko Haram, ISWAP terrorists surrender – MNJTF

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 16, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

At least 47 individuals associated with Boko Haram and the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) have surrendered to troops of 403 Amphibious Brigade of Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) Sector 3, Nigeria.

Lt.-Col. Abubakar Abdullahi, Chief Military Public Information Officer, N`djamena, Chad, stated this in a statement on Thursday in Maiduguri.

Abdullahi said that the group included seven men, nine women, and 31 children.

He said that the terrorists’ families returned to Kwatan Turare and Doron Baga, Kukawa Local Government Area, Borno, Nigeria, after spending several years with the terrorists.

He disclosed that during the initial investigation conducted, it was discovered that those who surrendered managed to escape from Sharama, located in the Lake Chad Islands.

According to him, among those who surrendered was Mallam Muazu Adamu, a known fighter within the Jama’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihad (JAS) faction.

”He operated under Commander Alai Gana and has surrendered alongside his wife,” he said.

Abdullahi said that other members of the group disclosed that they had been engaged in farming activities before deciding to make their escape.

According to him, the items found in their possession include clothes, blankets, mats, pots, plates, and various other personal belongings.

He said that the surrendered individuals were currently in custody, and undergoing further investigation to ascertain more details regarding their activities and affiliations.

Abdullahi said that the MNJTF remains committed to maintaining peace and security in the Lake Chad basin region.

”This development marks a step in the ongoing efforts to weaken the operational capabilities of terrorist groups in the region.

”The MNJTF continues to encourage those still involved in terrorist activities to surrender and embrace peace,” he said. (NAN)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
NECO denies extending closing date for 2024 SSCE internal registration
Next article
Emirates Airlines Set to Resume Direct Flights to Nigeria from Dubai
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Emirates Airlines Set to Resume Direct Flights to Nigeria from Dubai

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
  After a hiatus of twenty-three months, Emirates Airlines has...

NECO denies extending closing date for 2024 SSCE internal registration

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Examinations Council,NECO,says it has...

Mayorkun denies knowing influencer, vows to press charges against her

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian singer, Mayorkun, has finally broken...

Nigerian Singer Peter Okoye undergoes hair transplant in Turkey

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Famous singer, Peter Okoye a.k.a Mr...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Emirates Airlines Set to Resume Direct Flights to Nigeria from Dubai

Aviation 0
  After a hiatus of twenty-three months, Emirates Airlines has...

NECO denies extending closing date for 2024 SSCE internal registration

Education 0
May 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Examinations Council,NECO,says it has...

Mayorkun denies knowing influencer, vows to press charges against her

Lifestyle News 0
May 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian singer, Mayorkun, has finally broken...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Emirates Airlines Set to Resume Direct Flights to Nigeria from Dubai

Joseph Adam - 0