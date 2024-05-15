WHO predicts 5.1m shortfall of nurses and midwives all over the world by 2030

May 15, 2024.

The World Health Organisation, WHO has stated that the world will face a significant shortage of nurses and midwives by the year 2030.

The WHO noted this on Internaional Nurses day, saying while there are currently an estimated 29 million nurses and 2.2 million midwives globally, a shortfall of 4.8 million nurses and and 0.31 million midwives is predicted by 2030.

The UN body said the gap is most severe in Africa, Southeast Asia, the Eastern Mediterranean region, and parts of Latin America.

According to WHO, in many countries, nurses make up half of all the health care professionals and have a vital role in how health actions are organised and applied.

The WHO says Over 80 percent of the world’s nurses work in countries with only half the global population. Additionally, a significant number of nurses (one in eight) practice in a different country than where they were born or trained.

A higher number of female nurses correlates with positive health outcomes. Studies show a positive association with health service coverage, life expectancy, and a negative correlation with infant mortality.

Investing in nurses and midwives is essential for building efficient, effective, and sustainable healthcare systems worldwide. By addressing the global nursing shortage, the world can ensure everyone has access to quality healthcare.

The positive correlation between the number of female nurses and health outcomes underscores the importance of supporting this workforce.

Studies show a link between higher levels of female nurses and improved health service coverage, life expectancy, and lower infant mortality rates.(www.naija247news.com).

