WAEC

WAEC Offers Option for Computer-Based Tests in 2024 November WASSCE

By: Charles Akpeji

Date:

 

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced that candidates taking the November West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) will now have the choice between Computer Based Tests (CBT) and Paper Based Tests. Dr. Amos Dangut, the Head of National Office for WAEC in Nigeria, made this revelation while overseeing the ongoing WASSCE in Ibadan on Wednesday, accompanied by key council officials.

Dangut highlighted the successful conduct of the inaugural computer-based WASSCE (CB-WASSCE) in January/February, emphasizing improved performance and a significant reduction in malpractices from five percent to 0.8 percent compared to previous years. He affirmed that private candidates sitting for WASSCE in November will enjoy the flexibility of selecting between CB-WASSCE and the traditional paper-based format.

The initiative, according to Dangut, aims to expand computer-based examinations to rural areas and align with global technological trends. He assured stakeholders of WAEC’s commitment to providing necessary facilities and training for schools to facilitate the transition to computer-based examinations.

Contrary to skeptics’ views, Dangut asserted that the transition to CBT has been successful and has notably reduced malpractice rates. He emphasized the importance of preparing candidates for technological advancements and equipping schools accordingly to stay competitive globally.

Expressing satisfaction with the monitoring of WASSCE in Ibadan, Dangut commended candidates for their calm demeanor and the conducive examination environment. He emphasized the need for adequate infrastructure, well-equipped examination halls, and qualified teachers to uphold educational standards.

Mr. Muhammad Musa, the National President of the All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools of Nigeria (ANCOPSS), praised WAEC’s proactive approach in ensuring credible and malpractice-free examinations. He emphasized the importance of empowering teachers through training and government support to enhance education quality.

The monitoring team included WAEC officials such as Prof. Jacob Kwaga, Mrs. Olufolake Ajayi, Mrs. Rosemary Ojo-Odide, Mrs. Genevieve Chukwudi-Nwoko, and Victor Odu, among others.

Nigeria’s Inflation Climbs to 33.69% in April 2024
Swedish Government Agrees to Return Stolen Nigeria’s Benin Artefacts Despite Controversies
Charles Akpeji
Charles Akpejihttps://naija247news.com
Charles Akpeji has over 20 years experience in journalism and he is Naija247news Taraba Correspondent. He lives and works from Jalingo, the state capital.

