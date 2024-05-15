Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Stock Market Closes Lower By 0.24%, Sheds N133bn

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 15, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange on Tuesday closed lower as the All Share Index declined by 0.24% to close at 97,473.98 points from the previous close of 97,709.38 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 0.24% to close at N55.132 trillion from the previous close of N55.265 trillion, thereby shedding N133 billion.

An aggregate of 306.6 million units of shares were traded in 7,951 deals, valued at N5.8 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 22 equities emerged as gainers against 20 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

TANTALIZER and LEARNAFRICA led other gainers chart with 10.00% growth each, closing at N0.55 and N3.63 from the previous close of N0.50 and N3.30 respectively.

MC NICHOLS and Regency Alliance among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.89% and 9.37% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Dangote Sugar, PZ and THE INITIATES led other price decliners as they shed 10.00% each of their share prices.

Nem Insurance, CAVERTON and Royal Exchange among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.66%, 9.55% and 8.77% respectively.

Volume Drivers

ACCESSCORP traded about 33 million units of its shares in 746 deals, valued at N575.6 million.

GTCO traded about 32 million units of its shares in 828 deals, valued at N1.36 billion.

Nigerian Breweries traded about 27 million units of its shares in 163 deals, valued at N631.8 million.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com.

