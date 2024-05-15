Menu
Search
Subscribe
Infrastructure

Senate Approves $500 Million Loan for BPE’s Metering Project

By: Naija247news

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Senate has greenlit President Bola Tinubu’s loan request of $500 million for the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) to fund the metering of citizens, aiming to enhance the financial and technical performance of electricity distribution companies. This loan, part of the Nigeria Distribution Sector Recovery Program (DISREP) funded by the World Bank, seeks to address critical infrastructure needs in the energy sector.

Approval Follows Committee Consideration

The approval came following the Senate’s consideration of the report presented by Senator Aliyu Wammako, APC, Sokoto North, who heads the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts. The report examined the 2022 – 2024 External Borrowing (Rolling) Plan for the BPE.

Loan Part of Larger Borrowing Plan

This $500 million loan is a subset of the $7.94 billion external borrowing plan initially requested by President Tinubu in November 2023. The larger plan also included a €100 million component. The Senate had previously approved $7.4 billion of the requested amount in a special plenary session on December 30.

Committee Emphasizes Loan Terms

Senator Haruna Manu, Vice Chairman of the Committee, underscored that the terms and conditions of the loan must not compromise Nigeria’s economic growth or sovereignty. He emphasized the need for transparent communication regarding the loan’s purpose and timeline for implementation.

Loan Aligned with Economic Objectives

The loan request aligns with the government’s objectives to enhance the financial and technical performance of electricity distribution companies. It aims to address critical infrastructure gaps and support Nigeria’s economic development goals.

Committee Calls for Fiscal Responsibility

The Committee stressed the importance of complying with fiscal responsibility laws and conducting thorough cost-benefit analyses for all borrowing initiatives. It highlighted the need for careful financial management to mitigate the risk of debt accumulation and ensure sustainable economic growth.

Overall, the approval of this loan represents a step towards improving Nigeria’s energy infrastructure and enhancing the welfare of its citizens.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
BREAKING: Sanwo-Olu’s deputy chief of staff, Soyannwo dies at 55
Next article
Lawmakers Slam State Governors, Declare “Local Governments Are Dead” in Nigeria
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Tax Conference: Sanwo-Olu, Zulum, Amosun, Other Experts Seek Transparent Tax System to Boost Internally Generated Revenues

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu,...

Michigan State University Offers $25,000 Scholarships to Nigerian, other foreign students

Naija247news Naija247news -
  Michigan State University (MSU) has unveiled a scholarship program...

Edo Gov. Obaseki Initiates Peace Process Amid Ongoing Dispute with Enigie and Benin Palace

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
  Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has launched a...

Aviation ministry to balance use of UAS across industries

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Ministry of Aviation and...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Tax Conference: Sanwo-Olu, Zulum, Amosun, Other Experts Seek Transparent Tax System to Boost Internally Generated Revenues

Revenue and Taxation 0
May 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu,...

Michigan State University Offers $25,000 Scholarships to Nigerian, other foreign students

Colleges 0
  Michigan State University (MSU) has unveiled a scholarship program...

Edo Gov. Obaseki Initiates Peace Process Amid Ongoing Dispute with Enigie and Benin Palace

South South 0
  Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has launched a...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Tax Conference: Sanwo-Olu, Zulum, Amosun, Other Experts Seek Transparent Tax System...

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0