Replace Pro-Nysome Wike Commissioners with Youth Corpers, Pundits tell Gov.Fubara

Today, five commissioners aligned with the Pro-Nysome Wike camp have resigned from Fubara’s cabinet, citing various reasons for their departure.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Among the resigning commissioners are Prof. Chinedu Mmom, the Commissioner for Education; Ben-Golden Chioma, Commissioner for Environment; Dr. Gift Worlu, Commissioner for Housing; Dr. Jacobs Nbina, Commissioner for Transportation; and Mrs. Inime Chinwenwo Aguma, the Commissioner for Social Welfare and Rehabilitation.

In their letters addressed to the office of the Secretary to the State Government, the commissioners expressed their resignation with immediate effect.

Prof. Mmom highlighted a toxic work environment as his reason for resigning, emphasizing the loss of trust and division among colleagues.

Similarly, Ben-Chioma cited political crises in the state as his motivation for resignation, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to serve and wishing the administration well.

Dr. Gift Worlu echoed the sentiment of a toxic atmosphere and arbitrariness in decision-making as his basis for resignation, conveying appreciation for the chance to serve.

Dr. Jacobs Nbina attributed his decision to the unresolved political crisis in the state, emphasizing the importance of trust and peace.

Mrs. Inime Chinwenwo Aguma also cited an unconducive working environment as her reason for resignation, stressing the lack of room for progression and development.

In light of these resignations, there are calls for the replacement of the departing commissioners with Nigeria Youth Corpers or fresh university graduates. This move is seen as a way to inject new energy and perspectives into the state’s governance while providing opportunities for young talents to contribute to development.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...