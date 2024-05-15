Menu
Search
Subscribe
South South

Replace Pro-Nysome Wike Commissioners with Youth Corpers, Pundits tell Gov.Fubara

By: Charles Akpeji

Date:

Today, five commissioners aligned with the Pro-Nysome Wike camp have resigned from Fubara’s cabinet, citing various reasons for their departure.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Among the resigning commissioners are Prof. Chinedu Mmom, the Commissioner for Education; Ben-Golden Chioma, Commissioner for Environment; Dr. Gift Worlu, Commissioner for Housing; Dr. Jacobs Nbina, Commissioner for Transportation; and Mrs. Inime Chinwenwo Aguma, the Commissioner for Social Welfare and Rehabilitation.

In their letters addressed to the office of the Secretary to the State Government, the commissioners expressed their resignation with immediate effect.

Prof. Mmom highlighted a toxic work environment as his reason for resigning, emphasizing the loss of trust and division among colleagues.

Similarly, Ben-Chioma cited political crises in the state as his motivation for resignation, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to serve and wishing the administration well.

Dr. Gift Worlu echoed the sentiment of a toxic atmosphere and arbitrariness in decision-making as his basis for resignation, conveying appreciation for the chance to serve.

Dr. Jacobs Nbina attributed his decision to the unresolved political crisis in the state, emphasizing the importance of trust and peace.

Mrs. Inime Chinwenwo Aguma also cited an unconducive working environment as her reason for resignation, stressing the lack of room for progression and development.

In light of these resignations, there are calls for the replacement of the departing commissioners with Nigeria Youth Corpers or fresh university graduates. This move is seen as a way to inject new energy and perspectives into the state’s governance while providing opportunities for young talents to contribute to development.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Replace Pro-Nysome Wike Commissioners with Youth Corpers, Pundits tell Gov.Fubara
Next article
BREAKING: Sanwo-Olu’s deputy chief of staff, Soyannwo dies at 55
Charles Akpeji
Charles Akpejihttps://naija247news.com
Charles Akpeji has over 20 years experience in journalism and he is Naija247news Taraba Correspondent. He lives and works from Jalingo, the state capital.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

BREAKING: Sanwo-Olu’s deputy chief of staff, Soyannwo dies at 55

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has announced the...

Replace Pro-Nysome Wike Commissioners with Youth Corpers, Pundits tell Gov.Fubara

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Today, five commissioners aligned with the Pro-Nysome Wike camp...

Swedish Government Agrees to Return Stolen Nigeria’s Benin Artefacts Despite Controversies

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
  Amidst ongoing controversies, the Swedish government has decided to...

WAEC Offers Option for Computer-Based Tests in 2024 November WASSCE

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
  The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced that...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

BREAKING: Sanwo-Olu’s deputy chief of staff, Soyannwo dies at 55

Top Stories 0
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has announced the...

Replace Pro-Nysome Wike Commissioners with Youth Corpers, Pundits tell Gov.Fubara

South South 0
Today, five commissioners aligned with the Pro-Nysome Wike camp...

Swedish Government Agrees to Return Stolen Nigeria’s Benin Artefacts Despite Controversies

News Analysis 0
  Amidst ongoing controversies, the Swedish government has decided to...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

BREAKING: Sanwo-Olu’s deputy chief of staff, Soyannwo dies at 55

Gbenga Samson - 0