Nigeria

Police Gives Edo Govt Custody Of Minor Used For Sexual Content By The Father

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 15, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Edo State Government has taken custody of the 4-year-old girl who was sexualised for content creation by her father.

The 28-year-old father had posted sensual pictures and videos of the minor on Instagram which sparked public outrage.

Following calls for his arrest and prosecution, the Edo State Police Command, on Sunday, apprehended the father.

The State’s Commissioner for Health, Samuel Alli, in an update, via his X handle, confirmed that the 4-year-old is now in their custody while thanking everyone for their contributions.

He wrote: “The child is now in our custody for proper medical examination and care. We will keep you updated on her welfare.

”Thank you all for your contributions to ensure our kids are safe and sound both in health and mind.”

The Edo State Police Command has taken swift action to address the matter by rescuing the child and handing her over to the State government.

Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi made this known on Tuesday night in Abuja.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

