Food Inflation

Nigeria’s Inflation Climbs to 33.69% in April 2024

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed on Wednesday that Nigeria’s headline inflation rate surged from 33.20% in March to 33.69% in April 2024. According to the Consumer Price Index report, this marks a month-over-month increase of 0.49 percentage points.

Comparing year-on-year data, April 2024’s inflation rate was 11.47 percentage points higher than April 2023, which recorded 22.22%. This substantial increase highlights a significant rise in headline inflation over the past year.

