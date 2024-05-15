Menu
Agriculture

NGO offers $40,000 grant to boost agritech entrepreneurship in Nigeria

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 15, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Heifer International, an NGO, has offered 40, 000 dollar grant to youths and women to engage in the 2024 AYuTe Africa Challenge Nigeria to promote innovative and technology-driven agri-centric enterprises.

Dr Lekan Tobe, Country Director (Interim), Heifer International, disclosed this at the unveiling of the 2024 AYuTe Africa Challenge Nigeria, an initiative of the organisation on Tuesday in Abuja.

Tobe described the challenge as an enterprise development programme to identify, nurture and support innovative, relevant and technology-driven agri-centric enterprises to grow, scale and thrive.

According to him, the gesture will go a long way in addressing food insecurity.

He said the challenge would identify outstanding young agritech innovators, assisting in the formation of strong partnerships for increased visibility, growth and improvement in smallholder farmers’ productivity.

“If we are going to transform agriculture and food system in Nigeria and Africa at large, then we have to look at Youth and technology because youths will not do agriculture without technology and innovation.

“The acronym, AYuTe means Agriculture Youths and Technology; we have women in that midst because women make up 50 per cent of our population.

“If we neglect those two demographic (youths and women), then we are not ready for agriculture transformation and food security in our country.

While urging eligible agripreneurs to apply and be part of the challenge, he explained that the project would empower them with innovative solutions to impact significantly on smallholder farmers.

“We are deepening our commitment to supporting agritech innovation and youth entrepreneurship in Nigeria.

“We believe that this challenge will not only empower young entrepreneurs but also contribute to the transformation of the agricultural sector and the livelihoods of smallholder farmers,” he said.

Chuba Eziegwe, Communications Manager, Heifer International, Nigeria, said the group had been supporting small holder farmers to bridge the living income gap across the world, touching the lives of 40 million people until date.

“Agriculture in Africa is seen as a career for the aged; but we see the revolution that happened in other sectors leveraging on young people like fintech, health tech and others.

“So we needed to create a platform, where young agripreneurs can be supported with grants, business mentorship and business incubation.

“This will enable them to grow their ideas; innovations and scale it up to the extent that it is affordable for those at the bottom of the pyramid, small holder farmers, key players in the market and ecosystems to leverage these technologies and ensure food security across Africa,’’ he said.

Also, Tajudeen Yahaya, Chief Executive Officer, Extension Africa and 2023 winner of the AYuTe Africa Challenge, Nigeria, advised applicants to be focused and make their work simple and clear.

“The platform is huge for agritechs; so you have the opportunity to meet like-minded people and mentors to help you build your ideas and scale it up.

“You also have opportunities to work with partners to see how you can scale up not just in Nigeria, but other African country as well,” he said.

On his part, Mustapha Abokede, Venture Lead, Wennovation, an implementing partner of the challenge, encouraged women to participate in the challenge towards accelerating agritech entrepreneurship in Nigeria.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com

