Naira Falls To N1,520/$1 At The Official Market

May 15, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Naira extended its loss against the American Dollar in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) on Tuesday, May 14 as it fell by 2.9 per cent or N42.29 to N1,520.40/$1 compared with the previous day’s N1,478.76/$1.

At the parallel market, the domestic currency weakened against the Dollar during the session by N20 to sell at N1,520/$1, in contrast to the previous day’s N1,500/$1.

However, the Naira improved its value against the Pound Sterling in the official market by N59.52 during the trading day to quote at N1,767.62/£1 compared with the preceding session’s N1,827.14/£1 and gained N51.91 against the Euro to finish at N1,520.16/€1 versus N1,572.07/€1 it closed a day earlier.(www.naija247news.com).

