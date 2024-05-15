Menu
Search
Subscribe
NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira Falls To N1,520/$1 At The Official Market

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 15, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Naira extended its loss against the American Dollar in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) on Tuesday, May 14 as it fell by 2.9 per cent or N42.29 to N1,520.40/$1 compared with the previous day’s N1,478.76/$1.

At the parallel market,  the domestic currency weakened against the Dollar during the session by N20 to sell at N1,520/$1, in contrast to the previous day’s N1,500/$1.

However, the Naira improved its value against the Pound Sterling in the official market by N59.52 during the trading day to quote at N1,767.62/£1 compared with the preceding session’s N1,827.14/£1 and gained N51.91 against the Euro to finish at N1,520.16/€1 versus N1,572.07/€1 it closed a day earlier.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Nigeria gets UN approval for new maritime territory five times the size of Lagos
Next article
Nigerian Man Who Killed Wife With Son Skateboard Jailed For Life
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Google To Offer AI-Generated Answers In Search Results

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Google has announced it would introduce...

ASUU Threatens Strike Over Absence Of Varsities Governing Councils

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Academic Staff Union of Universities,...

NGO offers $40,000 grant to boost agritech entrepreneurship in Nigeria

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Heifer International, an NGO, has offered...

Nigerian Man Who Killed Wife With Son Skateboard Jailed For Life

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian man, Olubunmi Abodunde, who murdered...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Google To Offer AI-Generated Answers In Search Results

AI 0
May 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Google has announced it would introduce...

ASUU Threatens Strike Over Absence Of Varsities Governing Councils

ASUU 0
May 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Academic Staff Union of Universities,...

NGO offers $40,000 grant to boost agritech entrepreneurship in Nigeria

Agriculture 0
May 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Heifer International, an NGO, has offered...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Google To Offer AI-Generated Answers In Search Results

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0