Menu
Search
Subscribe
Colleges

Michigan State University Offers $25,000 Scholarships to Nigerian, other foreign students

By: Naija247news

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Michigan State University (MSU) has unveiled a scholarship program offering $25,000 annually to interested Nigerian and international students pursuing undergraduate degrees in the United States (US).

The US university disclosed the details of the undergraduate scholarship, stating that it covers $25,000 toward tuition fees each year, renewable for eight semesters. Scholarship Region, an online platform dedicated to sharing success stories and scholarship opportunities, also confirmed the news on its website.

According to Scholarship Region, the Michigan State University Scholarship targets academically competitive incoming freshmen with non-U.S. residency status, specifically those applying from schools outside the United States. The application deadline for the scholarship is November 1, 2024, and MSU has emphasized that it is open to nationals of all countries.

MSU further highlighted that the selection process for the International Tuition Grant is holistic, taking into account factors such as academic performance, student involvement, application essay, English proficiency, and geographic diversity. Interested applicants can find detailed requirements and application procedures on MSU’s official website.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Edo Gov. Obaseki Initiates Peace Process Amid Ongoing Dispute with Enigie and Benin Palace
Next article
Tax Conference: Sanwo-Olu, Zulum, Amosun, Other Experts Seek Transparent Tax System to Boost Internally Generated Revenues
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Tax Conference: Sanwo-Olu, Zulum, Amosun, Other Experts Seek Transparent Tax System to Boost Internally Generated Revenues

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu,...

Edo Gov. Obaseki Initiates Peace Process Amid Ongoing Dispute with Enigie and Benin Palace

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
  Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has launched a...

Aviation ministry to balance use of UAS across industries

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Ministry of Aviation and...

Governor Fubara moves to replace Pro-Nyesom Wike Commissioners with Fresh Youth Corpers

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
Calls intensify to replace Pro-Wike Commssioners who resigned from...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Tax Conference: Sanwo-Olu, Zulum, Amosun, Other Experts Seek Transparent Tax System to Boost Internally Generated Revenues

Revenue and Taxation 0
May 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu,...

Edo Gov. Obaseki Initiates Peace Process Amid Ongoing Dispute with Enigie and Benin Palace

South South 0
  Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has launched a...

Aviation ministry to balance use of UAS across industries

Aviation 0
May 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Ministry of Aviation and...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Tax Conference: Sanwo-Olu, Zulum, Amosun, Other Experts Seek Transparent Tax System...

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0