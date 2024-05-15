Michigan State University Offers $25,000 Scholarships to Nigerian, other foreign students

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Michigan State University (MSU) has unveiled a scholarship program offering $25,000 annually to interested Nigerian and international students pursuing undergraduate degrees in the United States (US).

The US university disclosed the details of the undergraduate scholarship, stating that it covers $25,000 toward tuition fees each year, renewable for eight semesters. Scholarship Region, an online platform dedicated to sharing success stories and scholarship opportunities, also confirmed the news on its website.

According to Scholarship Region, the Michigan State University Scholarship targets academically competitive incoming freshmen with non-U.S. residency status, specifically those applying from schools outside the United States. The application deadline for the scholarship is November 1, 2024, and MSU has emphasized that it is open to nationals of all countries.

MSU further highlighted that the selection process for the International Tuition Grant is holistic, taking into account factors such as academic performance, student involvement, application essay, English proficiency, and geographic diversity. Interested applicants can find detailed requirements and application procedures on MSU’s official website.

