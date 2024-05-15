Menu
JAMB

JAMB releases additional 36,540 UTME results earlier withheld

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 15, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has released additional 36,540 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME results, which were earlier withheld for further investigation.

This was in addition to the 531 results released the previous week now bringing the total results released to 1,879,437.

The board disclosed this in a statement it released on Tuesday night through its spokesman, Fabian Benjamin.

JAMB, in the statement, denied reports circulation on the social media purporting to emanate from it that the outstanding 2024 UTME results, currently being subjected to intense scrutiny by its team of experts, had been compromised on account of a cyber security breach and that it is considering rescheduling the examination.

It asked the public to disregard the report, saying it was created by fraudsters who are out to dupe the unsuspecting members of the public.

JAMB also urged religious institutions not to stray from their primary roles and not make false representations to the government.

It reiterated that all 2024 UTME results and previous years’ results remain intact and are not in any cloud storage.

It said it will continue to investigate any examination misconduct using footage captured by CCTV cameras.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
