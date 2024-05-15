Governor Fubara moves to replace Pro-Nyesom Wike Commissioners with Fresh Youth Corpers

Calls intensify to replace Pro-Wike Commssioners who resigned from Rivers State Fubara administration

Afresh gale of resignations has hit the Rivers State Executive Council following the decisions of five commissioners loyal to Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Nyesom Wike, to leave the administration of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The development indicated the deepening bad blood between the Governor and his estranged benefactor, Wike.

The commissioners left after the Governor said he would launch a probe into the administration of his predecessor and accused Wike of overburdening his administration with unpaid contractual debts.

Those who tendered their resignation letters on Wednesday were Commissioners for Housing Dr. Gift Worlu; Environment, Austin Ben Chioma; Education Prof. Chinedu Mmom; Transportation, Mr. Jacobson Nbina and Social Welfare, Mrs. Inime Aguma.

All of them dated their resignation letters May 15 and addressed them to the Governor through the Secretary to the State Government, Tammy Danagogo.

Mmom said he could no longer cope with his current work environment describing it as toxic and unfavourable.

He said: “I write to formally tender my resignation as a member of the Rivers State Executive Council as the Honourable Commissioner for Education with effect from today the 15th day of May, 2024.

“It is a truism that a calm, safe and friendly environment would stimulate efficient service delivery and enhanced productivity. It is however unfortunate to note that my current work space has become toxic and no longer guarantees a favourable environment to enable me realise my set targets for the Education sector in the State.

“There is loss of trust, animosity and sharp division among colleagues in the same cabinet which is unhealthy and very unfortunate.I want to thank Your Excellency for the opportunity to serve in your cabinet and wish your administration well.”

Ben-chioma cited the political crisis as the reason for his resignation. forwarded

He said: “I hereby tender my resignation as the Hon. Commission for Environment,Rivers State on this day the 15th May, 2024.

“I want to sincerely appreciate your Excellencyfor giving me the opportunity to be a part of the State Executive Council. My decision to resign is due to the political crisis befalling our dear Rivers State and other personal reasons.

“It was a privilege to have been of service to you in your administration and wish you all the best in your tenure.”

Worlu also hinged his decision on the toxic working environment saying there was an attempt to fuse the the executive with legislature.

He said: “One of the most difficult decisions in my life yet it is precipitated by the toxic atmosphere that has characterized our working relationship, especially the smouldering arbitrariness of decisions and actions, including the attempt to fuse the executive and the legislative in Rivers State.

“I thank you for the opportunity to serve in your government and I wish you the best as you continue to steer the ship of state. Kindly accept the assurance of my esteemed regards. “

On her part, Mrs. Aguma said it has become imperative to tender her resignation following the current toxic working environment.

“I resign with all sense of responsibility as there is no room for progressional development in the workplace,” she said.

On his part, Nbina thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his intervention to restore peace in Rivers but said he decided to leave due to the unresolved crisis.

