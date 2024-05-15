EFCC Arrests 23 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Enugu

May 15, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Enugu Zonal Command have arrested 23 suspected internet fraudsters in Enugu State.

EFCC’s Spokesman, Dele Oyewale, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that operatives of the commission arrested the suspects on May 10, at Igboeze, Nsukka and Enugu metropolis following actionable intelligence concerning their alleged online criminal activities.

”Items recovered from them include; three cars, mobile phones, laptops, one Point-of-Sale (POS) machine and several incriminating documents.

”They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” he said.(www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...