Edo Gov. Obaseki Initiates Peace Process Amid Ongoing Dispute with Enigie and Benin Palace

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has launched a peace-building initiative to address the conflict between His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolopkolo, Oba Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin, and some suspended Enigie (dukes).

Following a meeting with some Enigie from Edo South Senatorial District at the residence of Prof. Gregory Akenzua in Benin City, Governor Obaseki expressed his commitment to understanding the underlying issues and fostering reconciliation among the parties involved. He emphasized the importance of preserving the unique heritage of Benin Royalty and urged politicians not to exploit the situation for personal gain.

Highlighting the recent courtroom incident that nearly led to a breakdown of law and order, Governor Obaseki reiterated his administration’s determination to seek an amicable resolution to the ongoing legal dispute. He emphasized the familial ties between every Enogie in Edo South and the Benin Royal family, emphasizing the need for peaceful coexistence and unity.

Professor Akenzua, younger brother to Oba Erediauwa, Oba Ewuare II’s predecessor, commended Governor Obaseki’s efforts to intervene in the matter and promote peace. He clarified misconceptions about the governor’s involvement in the legal proceedings, affirming that the issues with the Oba of Benin must be addressed for a lasting settlement to be achieved.

