Menu
Search
Subscribe
South South

Edo Gov. Obaseki Initiates Peace Process Amid Ongoing Dispute with Enigie and Benin Palace

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has launched a peace-building initiative to address the conflict between His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolopkolo, Oba Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin, and some suspended Enigie (dukes).

Following a meeting with some Enigie from Edo South Senatorial District at the residence of Prof. Gregory Akenzua in Benin City, Governor Obaseki expressed his commitment to understanding the underlying issues and fostering reconciliation among the parties involved. He emphasized the importance of preserving the unique heritage of Benin Royalty and urged politicians not to exploit the situation for personal gain.

Highlighting the recent courtroom incident that nearly led to a breakdown of law and order, Governor Obaseki reiterated his administration’s determination to seek an amicable resolution to the ongoing legal dispute. He emphasized the familial ties between every Enogie in Edo South and the Benin Royal family, emphasizing the need for peaceful coexistence and unity.

Professor Akenzua, younger brother to Oba Erediauwa, Oba Ewuare II’s predecessor, commended Governor Obaseki’s efforts to intervene in the matter and promote peace. He clarified misconceptions about the governor’s involvement in the legal proceedings, affirming that the issues with the Oba of Benin must be addressed for a lasting settlement to be achieved.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Aviation ministry to balance use of UAS across industries
Next article
Michigan State University Offers $25,000 Scholarships to Nigerian, other foreign students
Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Overview: Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Tax Conference: Sanwo-Olu, Zulum, Amosun, Other Experts Seek Transparent Tax System to Boost Internally Generated Revenues

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu,...

Michigan State University Offers $25,000 Scholarships to Nigerian, other foreign students

Naija247news Naija247news -
  Michigan State University (MSU) has unveiled a scholarship program...

Aviation ministry to balance use of UAS across industries

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Ministry of Aviation and...

Governor Fubara moves to replace Pro-Nyesom Wike Commissioners with Fresh Youth Corpers

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
Calls intensify to replace Pro-Wike Commssioners who resigned from...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Tax Conference: Sanwo-Olu, Zulum, Amosun, Other Experts Seek Transparent Tax System to Boost Internally Generated Revenues

Revenue and Taxation 0
May 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu,...

Michigan State University Offers $25,000 Scholarships to Nigerian, other foreign students

Colleges 0
  Michigan State University (MSU) has unveiled a scholarship program...

Aviation ministry to balance use of UAS across industries

Aviation 0
May 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Ministry of Aviation and...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Tax Conference: Sanwo-Olu, Zulum, Amosun, Other Experts Seek Transparent Tax System...

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0