South South

Contractor Writes Rivers Governor Fubara, Pleads For Payment Of N467million Debt Owed By Nyesom Wike’s Administration

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

A construction firm, HADO Nigeria Limited, which undertook road projects during the tenures of former Governor Nyesom Wike in 2016 and 2017, has called on the current Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, to settle outstanding payments.

According to a letter dated March 7 and received by the governor’s office on May 2, 2024, the company claims it is owed a total sum of N467,073,921.16k for completed projects, split into two batches.

Signed by one Paul Doumit and referenced as HNL-ADM-CONT-2024-L530, the letter titled “Request For Payment Of Outstanding Payments For: Ogbunabali Internal Roads And Ozuoba-rumuosi And Ozuoba-rumuokparaeli- Choba Roads,” outlines the work done and seeks intervention from Governor Fubara.

Detailing the projects, the letter states: “The Ogbunabali Internal Roads Project was completed in 2017 with an outstanding balance payment of N264,742,965.40 for IPC3 and retention. Similarly, Ozuoba-Rumuosi and Rumuokparaeli Road Projects were completed on 14th December, 2016, with an outstanding balance payment of N202,330,955.76.”

It further appeals to the governor to address the payment issues promptly.

Governor Fubara recently disclosed the state’s inherited debt burden from the past administration, including pending payments to various contractors. This revelation has sparked tensions between the current administration and the previous one led by Wike, known for his extensive infrastructure projects during his tenure. Fubara’s intention to probe Wike’s administration further intensifies the ongoing rift between the two political figures.

