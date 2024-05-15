Chef Hilda Baci Reflects on Guinness World Record Anniversary

Renowned chef Hilda Baci took a moment to reflect on the past year as she celebrates the first anniversary of breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest individual cooking marathon. The event, held in Lagos, saw Hilda and her team surpass the 100-hour mark with around 100 people supporting them.

Expressing gratitude to her team for their unwavering support during the challenging moments of the marathon, Hilda reminisced about the event that began on May 12 and concluded on May 17, 2023, marking a five-day celebration.

In a heartfelt message shared on social media, Hilda expressed her gratitude to everyone who supported her throughout the journey, from friends and family to government officials, media, and international friends. She acknowledged their role in making her achievement possible and expressed her commitment to always putting Nigeria first.

While Baci was officially announced as the world record holder by Guinness World Records in June, with her record time pegged at 93 hours 11 minutes due to timing errors during breaks, Alan Fisher surpassed her record in November 2023 after cooking for 119 hours 57 minutes.

