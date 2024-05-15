BUA cement Plc to finance Lokoja-Benin road, others at N12O

May 15, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the equalisation of the Okpella section of the Lokoja-Benin road and others for N120 billion to be financed by BUA Cement Plc under the tax credit scheme.

The Special Adviser to the President on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga disclosed this on his official X handle after the FEC meeting which started yesterday.

He said, “On Day 2 of the FEC meeting, approval was given for the award of contract for the equalisation of Lokoja-Benin Road, Okpela Section, Lokoja-Benin, Dualised Auchi Section -Uromi Link Road and Lokoja-Benin Road, Ekpoma Section.”

“It was on this road that a fuel tanker fell into high water recently, with villagers having to swim to rescue the occupants of the tanker. The reconstruction will be financed by BUA Cement at a cost of N120 Billion under the tax credit scheme.”

Mr. Onanuga also disclosed the award of contracts for other road projects across the country which includes Kaima-Tesse, Kwara State, Benin-Agbor, BeninByepass and Ngaski-Wara in Kebbi State which are estimated to cost around N546 billion.

It stated, “Council approved contracts to various contractors to build roads and bridges in Kaima-Tesse, Kwara State, Benin-Agbor, BeninByepass and Ngaski-Wara in Kebbi State. All the four contracts will cost N546 billion.”

Furthermore, N230 billion was approved as a contract to Messrs CCECC to build a Bypass in Kano. The project was estimated to be completed in the next 36 months. (www.naija247news.com).

