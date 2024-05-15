Menu
Search
Subscribe
Business News

BUA cement Plc to finance Lokoja-Benin road, others at N12O

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 15, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the equalisation of the Okpella section of the Lokoja-Benin road and others for N120 billion to be financed by BUA Cement Plc under the tax credit scheme.

The Special Adviser to the President on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga disclosed this on his official X handle after the FEC meeting which started yesterday.

He said, “On Day 2 of the FEC meeting, approval was given for the award of contract for the equalisation of Lokoja-Benin Road, Okpela Section, Lokoja-Benin, Dualised Auchi Section -Uromi Link Road and Lokoja-Benin Road, Ekpoma Section.”

“It was on this road that a fuel tanker fell into high water recently, with villagers having to swim to rescue the occupants of the tanker. The reconstruction will be financed by BUA Cement at a cost of N120 Billion under the tax credit scheme.”

Mr. Onanuga also disclosed the award of contracts for other road projects across the country which includes Kaima-Tesse, Kwara State, Benin-Agbor, BeninByepass and Ngaski-Wara in Kebbi State which are estimated to cost around N546 billion.

It stated, “Council approved contracts to various contractors to build roads and bridges in Kaima-Tesse, Kwara State, Benin-Agbor, BeninByepass and Ngaski-Wara in Kebbi State. All the four contracts will cost N546 billion.”

Furthermore, N230 billion was approved as a contract to Messrs CCECC to build a Bypass in Kano. The project was estimated to be completed in the next 36 months.  (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
JAMB releases additional 36,540 UTME results earlier withheld
Next article
Nigeria gets UN approval for new maritime territory five times the size of Lagos
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Google To Offer AI-Generated Answers In Search Results

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Google has announced it would introduce...

ASUU Threatens Strike Over Absence Of Varsities Governing Councils

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Academic Staff Union of Universities,...

NGO offers $40,000 grant to boost agritech entrepreneurship in Nigeria

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Heifer International, an NGO, has offered...

Nigerian Man Who Killed Wife With Son Skateboard Jailed For Life

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian man, Olubunmi Abodunde, who murdered...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Google To Offer AI-Generated Answers In Search Results

AI 0
May 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Google has announced it would introduce...

ASUU Threatens Strike Over Absence Of Varsities Governing Councils

ASUU 0
May 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Academic Staff Union of Universities,...

NGO offers $40,000 grant to boost agritech entrepreneurship in Nigeria

Agriculture 0
May 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Heifer International, an NGO, has offered...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Google To Offer AI-Generated Answers In Search Results

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0