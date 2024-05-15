Menu
BREAKING: Sanwo-Olu’s deputy chief of staff, Soyannwo dies at 55

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has announced the passing of his Deputy Chief of Staff, DCoS, Gboyega Soyannwo.

Soyannwo died on Wednesday, after a brief illness. He was aged 55.

The death was announced in a statement by state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso.

The statement reads, “With deep sorrow, the Lagos State Government announces the passing of the Deputy Chief of Staff (DCoS) to Mr. Governor, Mr. Gboyega Soyannwo.

“Soyannwo died today after a brief illness. He was 55.

“Mr. Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on behalf of the Government and people of Lagos, sends his condolences to the Soyannwo family.

“I have lost a brother and a servant of the people,” the governor said while breaking the news to the Executive Council (EXCO) meeting.

“After a minute’s silence in respect of the late DCoS, Mr. Governor ended the EXCO meeting.

“The late Gboyega Soyannwo is survived by a wife and two children.

“May his soul rest in peace.”

Previous article
Replace Pro-Nysome Wike Commissioners with Youth Corpers, Pundits tell Gov.Fubara
Next article
Senate Approves $500 Million Loan for BPE’s Metering Project
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samson
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

