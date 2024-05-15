BREAKING: Rivers Transport Commissioner resigns

The Rivers State Transportation Commissioner, Jacobson Nbina, has resigned his appointment bringing the number of commissioners who left the state executive council on Wednesday, May 15, to four.

Nbina, a loyalist of the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, addressed his letter to Fubara through the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Tammy Danagogo.

