Menu
Search
Subscribe
South South

BREAKING: Rivers Transport Commissioner resigns

By: Naija247news

Date:

The Rivers State Transportation Commissioner, Jacobson Nbina, has resigned his appointment bringing the number of commissioners who left the state executive council on Wednesday, May 15, to four.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Nbina, a loyalist of the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, addressed his letter to Fubara through the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Tammy Danagogo.

Details shortly…

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
BREAKING: Rivers Commissioner for Housing resigns
Next article
Contractor Writes Rivers Governor Fubara, Pleads For Payment Of N467million Debt Owed By Nyesom Wike’s Administration
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

BREAKING: Sanwo-Olu’s deputy chief of staff, Soyannwo dies at 55

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has announced the...

Replace Pro-Nysome Wike Commissioners with Youth Corpers, Pundits tell Gov.Fubara

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
Today, five commissioners aligned with the Pro-Nysome Wike camp...

Replace Pro-Nysome Wike Commissioners with Youth Corpers, Pundits tell Gov.Fubara

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Today, five commissioners aligned with the Pro-Nysome Wike camp...

Swedish Government Agrees to Return Stolen Nigeria’s Benin Artefacts Despite Controversies

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
  Amidst ongoing controversies, the Swedish government has decided to...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

BREAKING: Sanwo-Olu’s deputy chief of staff, Soyannwo dies at 55

Top Stories 0
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has announced the...

Replace Pro-Nysome Wike Commissioners with Youth Corpers, Pundits tell Gov.Fubara

South South 0
Today, five commissioners aligned with the Pro-Nysome Wike camp...

Replace Pro-Nysome Wike Commissioners with Youth Corpers, Pundits tell Gov.Fubara

South South 0
Today, five commissioners aligned with the Pro-Nysome Wike camp...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

BREAKING: Sanwo-Olu’s deputy chief of staff, Soyannwo dies at 55

Gbenga Samson - 0