BREAKING: Rivers commissioner for social welfare Aguma resigns

The Rivers state commissioner for social welfare, Inime Aguma, has resigned from Governor Sim Fubara’s government.

This brings the number of commissioners who left the state executive council on Wednesday, May 15, to five.

She addressed her letter to Fubara through the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), citing the “current unconducive” working environment.

Details shortly…

