BREAKING: Rivers Commissioner for Housing resigns

The Rivers State Commissioner for Housing, Gift Worlu has tendered his resignation from Governor Sim Fubara’s government.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This was contained in a letter dated Wednesday, May 15, and directed to the governor, through the secretary’s office to the state government.

Worlu is the second commissioner to resign from the state cabinet today after the Rivers Commissioner for Education, Professor Prince Chinedu Mmom resigned as a member of the State Executive Council.

The letter read: “I write to formally resign my appointment as the Honourable Commissioner of Housing. One of the most difficult decision in my life yet, it is precipitated by the toxic atmosphere that has characterised our working relationship, especially the smouldering arbitrariness of decisions and actions, including the attempt to fuse the executive and legislative arms of government in Rivers state.

“I thank you for the opportunity to serve in your government and wish you the best as you continue to steer the ship of state.

“Kindly accept assurances of my esteemed regards.”

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...