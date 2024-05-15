Menu
Search
Subscribe
South South

BREAKING: Rivers Commissioner for Housing resigns

By: Naija247news

Date:

The Rivers State Commissioner for Housing, Gift Worlu has tendered his resignation from Governor Sim Fubara’s government.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This was contained in a letter dated Wednesday, May 15, and directed to the governor, through the secretary’s office to the state government.

Worlu is the second commissioner to resign from the state cabinet today after the Rivers Commissioner for Education, Professor Prince Chinedu Mmom resigned as a member of the State Executive Council.

The letter read: “I write to formally resign my appointment as the Honourable Commissioner of Housing. One of the most difficult decision in my life yet, it is precipitated by the toxic atmosphere that has characterised our working relationship, especially the smouldering arbitrariness of decisions and actions, including the attempt to fuse the executive and legislative arms of government in Rivers state.

“I thank you for the opportunity to serve in your government and wish you the best as you continue to steer the ship of state.

“Kindly accept assurances of my esteemed regards.”

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
BREAKING: Rivers commissioner for social welfare Aguma resigns
Next article
BREAKING: Rivers Transport Commissioner resigns
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

BREAKING: Sanwo-Olu’s deputy chief of staff, Soyannwo dies at 55

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has announced the...

Replace Pro-Nysome Wike Commissioners with Youth Corpers, Pundits tell Gov.Fubara

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
Today, five commissioners aligned with the Pro-Nysome Wike camp...

Replace Pro-Nysome Wike Commissioners with Youth Corpers, Pundits tell Gov.Fubara

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Today, five commissioners aligned with the Pro-Nysome Wike camp...

Swedish Government Agrees to Return Stolen Nigeria’s Benin Artefacts Despite Controversies

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
  Amidst ongoing controversies, the Swedish government has decided to...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

BREAKING: Sanwo-Olu’s deputy chief of staff, Soyannwo dies at 55

Top Stories 0
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has announced the...

Replace Pro-Nysome Wike Commissioners with Youth Corpers, Pundits tell Gov.Fubara

South South 0
Today, five commissioners aligned with the Pro-Nysome Wike camp...

Replace Pro-Nysome Wike Commissioners with Youth Corpers, Pundits tell Gov.Fubara

South South 0
Today, five commissioners aligned with the Pro-Nysome Wike camp...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

BREAKING: Sanwo-Olu’s deputy chief of staff, Soyannwo dies at 55

Gbenga Samson - 0