Menu
Search
Subscribe
South South

BREAKING: Fresh resignations as three commissioners leave Fubara’s cabinet

By: OyinyeChukwu Paula

Date:

Fresh resignations have hit the Rivers State Executive Council following the decisions of three loyalists of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to leave the administration of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The commissioners of Housing, Dr. Gift Worlu; Environment, Austin Ben Chioma and Education, Prof. Chinedu Mmom, resigned from their appointments on Wednesday, May 15.

Although each provided different reasons, the development followed the unresolved crisis between the governor and his benefactor, Wike.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
WHO predicts 5.1m shortfall of nurses and midwives all over the world by 2030
Next article
BREAKING: Rivers commissioner for social welfare Aguma resigns
OyinyeChukwu Paula
OyinyeChukwu Paulahttp://Vetiva%20Research
OyinyeChukwu Paula Position: Business Journalist, Naija247news OyinyeChukwu Paula is an accomplished business journalist contributing her expertise to Naija247news, one of Nigeria's leading news platforms. With a keen interest in economic affairs, financial markets, and corporate developments, Paula brings a wealth of knowledge to her reporting, delivering insightful analyses on the dynamic business landscape in Nigeria and beyond. Education: Paula holds a degree in Journalism from [Abia State University], where she honed her skills in investigative reporting and business journalism. Her academic background laid the foundation for her commitment to delivering accurate and timely news with a business-focused perspective. Professional Experience: Having amassed experience in the field, Paula's journalistic journey has been marked by a dedication to uncovering stories that impact the business community. Her work spans interviews with key industry figures, coverage of market trends, and in-depth analyses of economic policies. Areas of Expertise: Financial Markets: Paula provides comprehensive coverage of financial markets, offering insights into stock movements, currency fluctuations, and economic indicators. Corporate Affairs: With a focus on corporate activities, Paula delves into mergers and acquisitions, financial reports, and the strategies employed by leading companies. Economic Policy: Keeping a watchful eye on government policies, Paula explores their implications on businesses and the broader economy, providing readers with a nuanced understanding of economic developments. Contributions to Naija247news: Paula's bylines at Naija247news reflect her commitment to delivering quality journalism. Whether unraveling complex financial narratives or simplifying intricate economic concepts, she ensures that her audience is well-informed and empowered. Passion for Business Journalism: Beyond the newsroom, Paula is known for her passion for business journalism's role in fostering transparency and accountability. She believes in the power of information to drive positive change and economic growth. In a media landscape marked by rapid changes, OyinyeChukwu Paula stands out as a dedicated business journalist who continues to shape the discourse on economic matters, contributing significantly to Naija247news's mission of delivering credible and impactful news.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

BREAKING: Sanwo-Olu’s deputy chief of staff, Soyannwo dies at 55

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has announced the...

Replace Pro-Nysome Wike Commissioners with Youth Corpers, Pundits tell Gov.Fubara

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
Today, five commissioners aligned with the Pro-Nysome Wike camp...

Replace Pro-Nysome Wike Commissioners with Youth Corpers, Pundits tell Gov.Fubara

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Today, five commissioners aligned with the Pro-Nysome Wike camp...

Swedish Government Agrees to Return Stolen Nigeria’s Benin Artefacts Despite Controversies

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
  Amidst ongoing controversies, the Swedish government has decided to...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

BREAKING: Sanwo-Olu’s deputy chief of staff, Soyannwo dies at 55

Top Stories 0
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has announced the...

Replace Pro-Nysome Wike Commissioners with Youth Corpers, Pundits tell Gov.Fubara

South South 0
Today, five commissioners aligned with the Pro-Nysome Wike camp...

Replace Pro-Nysome Wike Commissioners with Youth Corpers, Pundits tell Gov.Fubara

South South 0
Today, five commissioners aligned with the Pro-Nysome Wike camp...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

BREAKING: Sanwo-Olu’s deputy chief of staff, Soyannwo dies at 55

Gbenga Samson - 0