BREAKING: Fresh resignations as three commissioners leave Fubara’s cabinet

Fresh resignations have hit the Rivers State Executive Council following the decisions of three loyalists of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to leave the administration of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The commissioners of Housing, Dr. Gift Worlu; Environment, Austin Ben Chioma and Education, Prof. Chinedu Mmom, resigned from their appointments on Wednesday, May 15.

Although each provided different reasons, the development followed the unresolved crisis between the governor and his benefactor, Wike.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...