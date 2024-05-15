Menu
Infrastructure

BREAKING: FEC approves award of contract for the building of bus terminals and other transport facilities in F.C.T. Abuja

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

FEC Greenlights Major Infrastructure Projects in Abuja

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has given the green light for a significant development in Abuja, approving contracts totaling billions of Naira for various infrastructure projects.

1. Bus Terminals and Transport Facilities: Terminals are set to be constructed within 15 months at strategic locations including Kugbo, Abuja Central Business District, and Mabushi, with Planet Projects Nigeria Limited tasked with execution.

2. Road Upgrades: The contract for upgrading Kwaita-Yebu Road in Kuala Area Council of Abuja, valued at N7.6 billion, has been awarded to Messrs El & Matt Nigeria Limited, with a completion timeframe of 18 months.

3. Judicial Infrastructure: Approval has been granted for the construction of the Court of Appeal Abuja Division at a cost of N37.2 billion, to be executed by Messrs Visible Construction Limited.

4. Street Lights and Renewable Energy: A contract worth N412 million has been awarded for street lights along Bill Clinton Drive, Airport Expressway, which includes the procurement of 8 back-up generators powered by Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) or Solar, aligning with the government’s renewable energy agenda.

5. Road Reconstruction: The FEC has also approved the reconstruction of Koton-Karfe -Abaji Road (Abuja bound), along Abuja-Lokoja Route in Kogi state, with an allocated budget of N89 billion.

Peter Okafor
