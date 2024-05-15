Bovi Ugboma Expresses Disappointment Over AMVCA Losses, Sets Sights on Future Wins

Stand-up comedian and actor, Bovi Ugboma, voiced his disappointment after failing to win an award at the 10th edition of the AMVCAs. Despite receiving seven nominations, including four individual ones, Bovi lost the Best Writing TV series award for “Visa On Arrival” to Mona Ombogo of Volume.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Taking to Instagram, Bovi congratulated the winners while expressing his optimism for the future. He shared his aspiration to win 10 awards by the 20th anniversary of the AMVCAs.

In his post, Bovi wrote, “amvca10. All my nominations since inception – 7, Individual nominations – 4. Wins – 0, Expected wins before #amvca20 – 10. Congrats to all the winners from last night. Very deserving”.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...