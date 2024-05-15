Menu
Bishop Kukah Visits President Tinubu, Urges Patience Amid Challenges

The Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Reverend Matthew Kukah, recently met with President Tinubu at the state house in Abuja. Speaking to reporters afterward, Kukah emphasized that it’s premature to judge Tinubu’s government after just one year.

He acknowledged the nation’s difficulties and stressed the need for effective communication from the government on plans to address socio-economic issues. Kukah also expressed hope for resolution in the political crisis in Rivers State, believing that politicians there have the capacity to resolve their differences.

