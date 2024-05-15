ASUU Threatens Strike Over Absence Of Varsities Governing Councils

May 15, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, (ASUU), yesterday vowed to embark on another nationwide strike to protest absence of governing councils in all federal universities across the country among other issues the government is yet to address.

The union which recalled that the federal government dissolved governing councils of the universities in May, last year, also asked Nigerians to hold the government responsible for any decision it takes to protest the action of government.

President of ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke who dropped the hint at a press conference in Abuja Tuesday, expressed worry that government has failed to reconstitute the governing councils of federal universities across the country, saying the union would no longer quarantee industrial harmony in the sector if the needful is not done.

The union’s decision taken during it’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, between Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th May, 2024, was read by Osodeke at the press conference in Abuja.

He stated that “a number of issues on which ASUU has been engaging owners of public universities (Federal and State Governments) in the last one decade or so are yet to be meaningfully addressed.

These, according to union president, include the sanctity of legally constituted Governing Councils; review of the 2009 FGN-ASUU Agreement; revitalization fund for public universities; earned academic allowances; and withheld salaries, promotion arrears, and third-party deductions of our members.

The others issues are illegal recruitments; proliferation of public universities/abuse of universities’ rules/processes; and treasury single account (TSA) and new IPPIS vis-à-vis the autonomy of universities.

He said, “In view of the critical review of the current state of affairs in our universities as well as in our nation at the last ASUU-NEC meeting,

NEC condemns in strong terms the seeming refusal of federal and state governments to decisively address all outstanding issues with the union;

NEC rejects all the ongoing illegalities and flagrant violation of university autonomy in public universities as a result of non-reinstatement/reconstitution of Governing Councils; and

NEC shall reconvene after two weeks from the date of the NEC meeting to review the situation and take a decisive action to address the issues”.(www.naija247news.com).

