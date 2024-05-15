Menu
Search
Subscribe
ASUU

ASUU Threatens Strike Over Absence Of Varsities Governing Councils

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 15, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, (ASUU), yesterday vowed to embark on another nationwide strike to protest absence of governing councils in all federal universities across the country among other issues the government is yet to address.

The union which recalled that the federal government dissolved governing councils of the universities in May, last year, also asked Nigerians to hold the government responsible for any decision it takes to protest the action of government.

President of ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke who dropped the hint at a press conference in Abuja Tuesday, expressed worry that government has failed to reconstitute the governing councils of federal universities across the country, saying the union would no longer quarantee industrial harmony in the sector if the needful is not done.

The union’s decision taken during it’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, between Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th May, 2024, was read by Osodeke at the press conference in Abuja.

He stated that “a number of issues on which ASUU has been engaging owners of public universities (Federal and State Governments) in the last one decade or so are yet to be meaningfully addressed.

These, according to union president, include the sanctity of legally constituted Governing Councils; review of the 2009 FGN-ASUU Agreement; revitalization fund for public universities; earned academic allowances; and withheld salaries, promotion arrears, and third-party deductions of our members.

The others issues are illegal recruitments; proliferation of public universities/abuse of universities’ rules/processes; and treasury single account (TSA) and new IPPIS vis-à-vis the autonomy of universities.

He said, “In view of the critical review of the current state of affairs in our universities as well as in our nation at the last ASUU-NEC meeting,

NEC condemns in strong terms the seeming refusal of federal and state governments to decisively address all outstanding issues with the union;

NEC rejects all the ongoing illegalities and flagrant violation of university autonomy in public universities as a result of non-reinstatement/reconstitution of Governing Councils; and

NEC shall reconvene after two weeks from the date of the NEC meeting to review the situation and take a decisive action to address the issues”.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
NGO offers $40,000 grant to boost agritech entrepreneurship in Nigeria
Next article
Google To Offer AI-Generated Answers In Search Results
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Google To Offer AI-Generated Answers In Search Results

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Google has announced it would introduce...

NGO offers $40,000 grant to boost agritech entrepreneurship in Nigeria

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Heifer International, an NGO, has offered...

Nigerian Man Who Killed Wife With Son Skateboard Jailed For Life

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian man, Olubunmi Abodunde, who murdered...

Naira Falls To N1,520/$1 At The Official Market

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Naira extended its loss against the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Google To Offer AI-Generated Answers In Search Results

AI 0
May 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Google has announced it would introduce...

NGO offers $40,000 grant to boost agritech entrepreneurship in Nigeria

Agriculture 0
May 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Heifer International, an NGO, has offered...

Nigerian Man Who Killed Wife With Son Skateboard Jailed For Life

Regions 0
May 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian man, Olubunmi Abodunde, who murdered...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Google To Offer AI-Generated Answers In Search Results

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0