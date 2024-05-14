Why I visited Atiku, Saraki, Lamido – Obi

Labour Party’s 2023 Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, Holds Closed-door Meetings with PDP Leaders

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, reportedly conducted private visits to key figures within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday.

Among those visited were former Vice President and PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, former Senate President Bukola Saraki, and former Jigawa State governor Sule Lamido.

The purpose of Obi’s visits has sparked speculation about the future plans of Nigeria’s major opposition parties leading up to the 2027 general elections. Atiku confirmed Obi’s visit via social media, expressing delight at receiving him and hinting at discussions regarding their political future.

While details of the meetings remain undisclosed, discussions reportedly revolved around the necessity for opposition unity in the face of the current administration’s governance challenges. Atiku’s repeated calls for opposition cohesion resonated during the meetings, emphasizing the need to counter the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Atiku’s media adviser, Paul Ibe, confirmed the meetings but provided no further details.

In a subsequent statement, Obi’s media aide, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, clarified that the motive behind the visits was rooted in addressing national issues and the plight of the underprivileged. Tanko reiterated Obi’s commitment to fostering peace, progress, and poverty alleviation in Nigeria.

