We won’t allow collection of PVCs by proxy, INEC tells Edo, Ondo electorate

ABUJA: The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has cautioned prospective voters in Edo and Ondo states against trying to collect their Permanent Voter Cards PVCs by proxy, saying it won’t allow it.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu gave the charge Tuesday in Abuja during the second quarterly consultative meeting with Civil Society Organizations CSOs.

Ahead of the September 21 governorship election in Edo state and the November 16 Governorship election in Ondo state, INEC had said it will commence the Continuous Voter Registration CVR exercise simultaneously in the two States from Monday 27th May 2024 to Wednesday 5th June 2024.

He said; “Let me reiterate that the CVR is only open to new registrants and those who seek to transfer their registration. Persons who are registered as voters should not attempt to register again as double or multiple registration is illegal.

“In addition to the registration of voters, the Commission will also make available the uncollected Permanent Voters’ Cards PVCs for collection during the CVR. In the coming days, the list of uncollected PVCs will be published in our offices in the two States and simultaneously uploaded to our website. We believe doing so will make it easier for voters to collect their PVCs.

“However, no PVCs will be collected by proxy. Registered voters should come in person to collect their cards. Again, we seek for the support of CSOs in encouraging voters to locate and pick up their PVCs as was done in the past”.

The Commission therefore appealed to CSOs to join her in mobilizing prospective registrants for the exercise, particularly on the need to register early and not wait until the deadline approaches when the registration centres will be inundated by eleventh hour registrants.

Yakubu also reminded the CSOs that one of the conditions mandatory for continuous participation in election observation is regular submission of observation reports.

He said; “As we inch closer to Election Day in Edo State, it is also imperative to remind CSOs of the need to submit your applications for election observation in earnest along with the required supporting documents and a realistic number of individual observers.

“Doing so will enable the Commission to produce and deliver the identity cards for observers in good time. The Commission will not entertain requests outside the deadline for the receipt of applications from interested observer groups or process applications that do not meet the criteria.

