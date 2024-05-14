Menu
USAID Partners with FCMB to Enhance Healthcare Financing in Nigeria with $10 Million Loan Facility

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

 

Melissa Jones, the Mission Director of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), reaffirmed the United States government’s commitment to bolstering Nigeria’s health sector and private sector resilience through a new partnership agreement. The ceremony took place at the First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria.

Under the terms of the agreement, USAID and the United States International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) will collaborate with FCMB to facilitate $10 million in new loans. This collaboration aims to expand access to finance for underserved borrowers and micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in the health sector across Nigeria.

Mrs. Yemisi Edun, the Managing Director of FCMB, welcomed the opportunity to collaborate with healthcare providers and SMEs nationwide to promote a healthier and more productive future for Nigeria. She highlighted the significance of the partnership in bridging the gap in healthcare financing and ensuring improved access to quality healthcare facilities.

Melissa Jones emphasized the U.S. government’s commitment to working with the financial sector to enhance access to credit for underserved borrowers, including micro, small, and medium enterprises in the health sector. She highlighted the intention to disburse loans to the agriculture and renewable energy sectors through existing partnerships with FCMB.

The partnership aims to support businesses in various healthcare areas, including hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, pharmacies, and maternal health facilities. Additionally, it will provide financial assistance to SMEs for working capital, equipment procurement, construction, and restructuring of commercial properties.

Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited.

