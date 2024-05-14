Menu
Search
Subscribe
Dividends&Earnings

Unilever Nigeria Plc Approves 75 Kobo Dividend per Share for 2023

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Unilever Nigeria Plc Increases Dividend to Shareholders Following Strong Financial Performance

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Shareholders of Unilever Nigeria Plc have approved a dividend of 75 kobo per share for the financial year ended December 2023, marking a significant increase from the 25 kobo dividend declared in 2022. The total dividend payout amounts to N4.3 billion.

During the company’s 99th Annual General Meeting held in Lagos, shareholders praised Unilever Nigeria for its resilience in navigating a challenging operating environment. The company reported a robust revenue growth of N103.9 billion, representing a 51.3% increase compared to N68.6 billion recorded in the previous year.

Addressing the AGM, Mr. Michael Ikpoki, the Acting Chairman of the Board of Directors, expressed gratitude to shareholders for their unwavering support amidst the challenging conditions. He assured shareholders that the Board and Management remain committed to fostering growth and achieving continued success.

Mr. Tim Kleinebenne, the Managing Director of Unilever Nigeria, attributed the improved performance to collaborative efforts from key stakeholders and enhanced operational efficiency. He highlighted investments in brands, supply, and distribution channels as crucial factors contributing to meeting consumer needs.

Kleinebenne also noted that Unilever Nigeria celebrated its 100-year milestone in 2023, solidifying its position as the longest-serving manufacturing company in Nigeria. He expressed confidence in the country’s potential, emphasizing the company’s commitment to driving positive change through resilience, agility, and strategic partnerships.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Bad law, needless levy, by Dakuku Peterside
Next article
USAID Partners with FCMB to Enhance Healthcare Financing in Nigeria with $10 Million Loan Facility
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

“Empowering Nigeria’s Tech Future: US Consul General Discusses AI, Cybersecurity, and Gender Inclusivity”

Naija247news Naija247news -
In a recent interview with Temitayo Jaiyeola, United States...

Nigeria’s AI Strategy: Insights from US Consul General Will Stevens

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
The United States Consul General, Will Stevens, speaks on Nigeria’s...

Nigerian Manufacturing Sector Defies Odds, Records 1.5% Growth Amidst African Contraction

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Despite facing numerous challenges, the manufacturing sector in Nigeria...

USAID Partners with FCMB to Enhance Healthcare Financing in Nigeria with $10 Million Loan Facility

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
  Melissa Jones, the Mission Director of the U.S. Agency...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Empowering Nigeria’s Tech Future: US Consul General Discusses AI, Cybersecurity, and Gender Inclusivity”

AI 0
In a recent interview with Temitayo Jaiyeola, United States...

Nigeria’s AI Strategy: Insights from US Consul General Will Stevens

CEO EXCLUSIVE 0
The United States Consul General, Will Stevens, speaks on Nigeria’s...

Nigerian Manufacturing Sector Defies Odds, Records 1.5% Growth Amidst African Contraction

Manufacturing 0
Despite facing numerous challenges, the manufacturing sector in Nigeria...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

“Empowering Nigeria’s Tech Future: US Consul General Discusses AI, Cybersecurity, and...

Naija247news - 0