Unilever Nigeria Plc Approves 75 Kobo Dividend per Share for 2023

Unilever Nigeria Plc Increases Dividend to Shareholders Following Strong Financial Performance

Shareholders of Unilever Nigeria Plc have approved a dividend of 75 kobo per share for the financial year ended December 2023, marking a significant increase from the 25 kobo dividend declared in 2022. The total dividend payout amounts to N4.3 billion.

During the company’s 99th Annual General Meeting held in Lagos, shareholders praised Unilever Nigeria for its resilience in navigating a challenging operating environment. The company reported a robust revenue growth of N103.9 billion, representing a 51.3% increase compared to N68.6 billion recorded in the previous year.

Addressing the AGM, Mr. Michael Ikpoki, the Acting Chairman of the Board of Directors, expressed gratitude to shareholders for their unwavering support amidst the challenging conditions. He assured shareholders that the Board and Management remain committed to fostering growth and achieving continued success.

Mr. Tim Kleinebenne, the Managing Director of Unilever Nigeria, attributed the improved performance to collaborative efforts from key stakeholders and enhanced operational efficiency. He highlighted investments in brands, supply, and distribution channels as crucial factors contributing to meeting consumer needs.

Kleinebenne also noted that Unilever Nigeria celebrated its 100-year milestone in 2023, solidifying its position as the longest-serving manufacturing company in Nigeria. He expressed confidence in the country’s potential, emphasizing the company’s commitment to driving positive change through resilience, agility, and strategic partnerships.

