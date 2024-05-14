Menu
Digital Economy

Tinubu Halts 0.5% Cybersecurity Fee on Electronic Banking Transactions

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Following discussions among Federal Executive Council (FEC) members, President Bola Tinubu has decided to suspend the controversial 0.5% cybersecurity fee on electronic banking transactions.

Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris confirmed Tinubu’s decision, which was announced at the State House in Abuja after the FEC meeting on Tuesday.

More details to follow shortly…

Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

