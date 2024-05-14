Tinubu Halts 0.5% Cybersecurity Fee on Electronic Banking Transactions

Following discussions among Federal Executive Council (FEC) members, President Bola Tinubu has decided to suspend the controversial 0.5% cybersecurity fee on electronic banking transactions.

Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris confirmed Tinubu’s decision, which was announced at the State House in Abuja after the FEC meeting on Tuesday.

More details to follow shortly…

