Taiwan Urges Nigerian Govt to Repatriate Talented Citizens for Economic Growth

In a bid to enhance its global trading status, the government of Taiwan has urged the Nigerian federal government to take proactive measures to repatriate talented individuals currently residing abroad.

Mr. Andy Liu, Chief of Mission of the Taiwan government in Nigeria, emphasized the importance of such a policy during the Taiwan Business Forum 2024 held in Lagos. Drawing parallels with Taiwan’s own success, Liu highlighted the need for Nigeria to tap into the immense talent pool of its citizens scattered worldwide.

Liu commended the Nigerian people for their creativity, practicality, and dynamism across various fields, including the movie, music, medical, and scientific industries. He underscored the potential for Nigeria to become a global powerhouse by harnessing the skills and expertise of its diaspora.

Reflecting on Taiwan’s trajectory to becoming a top trading economy, Liu attributed their success to a deliberate strategy of attracting talented individuals back to their homeland. By prioritizing education and incentivizing skilled professionals to return, Taiwan witnessed remarkable growth, exemplified by the establishment of leading companies like the Taiwan Semiconductor Corporation.

Liu urged Nigeria to emulate Taiwan’s approach by creating an enabling environment to lure back talented citizens, citing the endorsement of Taiwan’s model by prominent figures like Madam Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General of the World Trade Organization.

As Nigeria seeks to bolster its economic standing on the global stage, leveraging the expertise of its diaspora could prove instrumental in driving sustainable growth and development.

