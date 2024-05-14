Menu
Search
Subscribe
South South

Probe of Wike’s administration will escalate crisis – Sen. Nwogu

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

Senator Olaka Nwogu Condemns Alleged Probe Plot by Rivers State Governor

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Senator Olaka Nwogu, a staunch supporter of Chief Nyesom Wike, has criticized the reported plan by Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, to probe the past administration, labeling it a mere witch-hunt that could worsen the ongoing crisis.

The former senator representing Rivers South-East in the National Assembly argued that initiating a probe at this juncture would be seen as an act of vendetta, especially considering the close association between Fubara and Wike during their time in office.

Nwogu expressed concern that such a probe would lack objectivity, given the shared governance between Fubara and Wike, implying that it could be a tool for selective targeting rather than a genuine pursuit of accountability.

He further criticized the alleged probe as a diversionary tactic aimed at tarnishing the reputation of the former governor, emphasizing the need for caution to prevent further escalation of the crisis.

Nwogu cautioned against undermining the reconciliation efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, suggesting that pursuing the probe agenda could be interpreted as a disregard for the president’s intervention.

He concluded by asserting that Fubara had been unfairly targeted and portrayed as the aggressor, despite being instrumental in elevating him to the position of governor.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Former Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika and Brother to Be Arraigned by EFCC
Next article
INEC to Resume Continuous Voter Registration Ahead of Edo and Ondo Governorship Elections
Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

“Empowering Nigeria’s Tech Future: US Consul General Discusses AI, Cybersecurity, and Gender Inclusivity”

Naija247news Naija247news -
In a recent interview with Temitayo Jaiyeola, United States...

Nigeria’s AI Strategy: Insights from US Consul General Will Stevens

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
The United States Consul General, Will Stevens, speaks on Nigeria’s...

Nigerian Manufacturing Sector Defies Odds, Records 1.5% Growth Amidst African Contraction

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Despite facing numerous challenges, the manufacturing sector in Nigeria...

USAID Partners with FCMB to Enhance Healthcare Financing in Nigeria with $10 Million Loan Facility

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
  Melissa Jones, the Mission Director of the U.S. Agency...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Empowering Nigeria’s Tech Future: US Consul General Discusses AI, Cybersecurity, and Gender Inclusivity”

AI 0
In a recent interview with Temitayo Jaiyeola, United States...

Nigeria’s AI Strategy: Insights from US Consul General Will Stevens

CEO EXCLUSIVE 0
The United States Consul General, Will Stevens, speaks on Nigeria’s...

Nigerian Manufacturing Sector Defies Odds, Records 1.5% Growth Amidst African Contraction

Manufacturing 0
Despite facing numerous challenges, the manufacturing sector in Nigeria...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

“Empowering Nigeria’s Tech Future: US Consul General Discusses AI, Cybersecurity, and...

Naija247news - 0