Probe of Wike’s administration will escalate crisis – Sen. Nwogu

Senator Olaka Nwogu Condemns Alleged Probe Plot by Rivers State Governor

Senator Olaka Nwogu, a staunch supporter of Chief Nyesom Wike, has criticized the reported plan by Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, to probe the past administration, labeling it a mere witch-hunt that could worsen the ongoing crisis.

The former senator representing Rivers South-East in the National Assembly argued that initiating a probe at this juncture would be seen as an act of vendetta, especially considering the close association between Fubara and Wike during their time in office.

Nwogu expressed concern that such a probe would lack objectivity, given the shared governance between Fubara and Wike, implying that it could be a tool for selective targeting rather than a genuine pursuit of accountability.

He further criticized the alleged probe as a diversionary tactic aimed at tarnishing the reputation of the former governor, emphasizing the need for caution to prevent further escalation of the crisis.

Nwogu cautioned against undermining the reconciliation efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, suggesting that pursuing the probe agenda could be interpreted as a disregard for the president’s intervention.

He concluded by asserting that Fubara had been unfairly targeted and portrayed as the aggressor, despite being instrumental in elevating him to the position of governor.

