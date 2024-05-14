Nollywood actors gather for candlelight procession for late Junior Pope and 4 Others

May 14, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood stars alongside Jennifer Awele Okpuno, the wife of the late Nollywood actor Junior Pope, gathered to mourn his tragic death at a candlelight vigil held in his honor.

Family, friends, and colleagues came out in their numbers to pay homage to the departed and four other victims.

The footage of the night procession drew different reactions, as some noted that Junior Pope’s death still feels like a dream.

Junior Pope and four other Nollywood actors lost their lives when their boat capsized in the River Niger in Anambra State, while returning from a movie shoot. (www.naija247news.com).

