Nigeria’s May Crude Oil Sales Begin to Recover Amidst European Demand Dip

After a sluggish start due to reduced interest from Europe, Nigeria’s crude oil sales for May loading are displaying signs of improvement. Around 10 cargoes of crude remain available for purchase this month, accounting for approximately a fifth of Nigeria’s total exports for May. However, experts anticipate a surge in deals in the coming week as offer prices have moderated, making transactions more enticing.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The delay in sales reflects broader challenges in the Atlantic Basin’s crude market, with an influx of US oil exports putting pressure on prices of refinery feedstocks across Europe and West Africa. Additionally, European refineries are emerging from routine seasonal maintenance, further dampening demand. This trend has also impacted rival suppliers like Azeri Light and West Texas Intermediate, whose prices have softened.

James Davis, director of short-term oil market research at FGE, noted, “We’ve got much weaker margins so crude demand is taking a hit.” Nigeria’s lag in sales can also be attributed to sellers initially seeking premiums over the Dated Brent benchmark, which European refiners found unviable.

However, recent adjustments in offer prices have spurred activity, with some Nigerian grades being competitively priced, particularly to Asian and Mediterranean markets. As a result, the backlog of unsold cargoes is gradually diminishing.

Looking ahead, approximately 30 shipments of Nigerian oil for June loading are still available for sale, while July’s supplies are set to enter the market later this month. In contrast, Angola’s crude sales to China have remained steady, with fewer than 10 shipments for June loading awaiting buyers out of 37 scheduled. Angola’s medium-to-heavy sweet crude variety continues to appeal to Chinese refiners, sustaining demand despite market fluctuations.

Recent transactions include China’s Unipec purchasing three shipments of Angolan crude for June loading, along with Rongsheng Petrochemical securing Angolan supply for July arrival.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...