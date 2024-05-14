Nigerian British boxer Sherif Lawal, 29, dies after collapsing during Professional Debut

London-based Nigerian-British boxer, Sherif Lawal, tragically passes away from head injury sustained during his first professional fight.

Lawal, aged 29, suffered a fatal blow to the head from opponent Malam Varela during the fourth round of their middleweight bout at Harrow Leisure Centre in London on Sunday.

Despite immediate medical attention, Lawal succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to the hospital, sparking condolences from the British Boxing Board of Control and Warren Boxing Management.

The boxing community mourns the loss of Lawal, with tributes pouring in for the promising athlete and heartfelt sympathy extended to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

