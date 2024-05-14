Nedu Advises Men Against Tolerating Female “Besties” and Fighting Over Women

Media personality and actor, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, popularly known as Nedu, has cautioned men against allowing their partners to have male “besties,” asserting that it contradicts the conduct of a “real man.”

In a video message shared on his Instagram account, Nedu emphasized the importance of maintaining boundaries in relationships, advising men not to tolerate their girlfriends, fiancées, or wives having close male friends.

He stated, “If you’re a real man, never in your life allow your woman to have a male bestie. Don’t allow it. A real man would not tolerate that.”

Furthermore, Nedu discouraged men from engaging in physical altercations with other men over women, emphasizing that such behavior is not characteristic of real men. He urged men to refrain from fighting other men, even if their partners were unfaithful, asserting that the responsibility lies with the woman for disrespecting the relationship.

Additionally, Nedu cautioned against pursuing relationships with women who do not reciprocate romantic feelings, highlighting the futility of investing time and resources in such endeavors.

Lastly, he underscored the importance of discerning value in relationships, noting that real men do not invest resources in individuals who do not contribute positively to their lives, whether financially, emotionally, spiritually, or otherwise.

